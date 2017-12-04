Cameroon’s national carrier to start flying to Dakar on December 8

APAnews | Cameroon Airlines Corporation (Camair-Co) has announced in a statement that it would launch on December 8, an inaugural flight to the Senegalese capital, Dakar

This test flight, to “one of the most thrilling and varied destinations in Africa,” will have 130 passengers on board and open a series of four weekly rotations.

For the company’s managing team, the choice of Dakar is strategic, as the Senegalese hub constitutes a line of convergence towards Cape Verde, an area of great population movements between West Africa and Central Africa.

As for the national carrier’s commercial flights to Senegal, they will begin on December 15, coinciding with the opening of the service to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, which is a stopover for the Douala-Dakar route.

After devoting its efforts in reviving domestic flights with 70 weekly flights, the company decided to resume regional services on October 27 by flying to Libreville (Gabon), Bangui (Central African Republic), Cotonou (Benin), Ndjamena (Chad), Dakar and Abidjan.

Camair-Co, which is implementing a recovery plan proposed by the U.S. firm Boeing Consulting, now owns five aircraft in its fleet, including two Boeing 737-700 acquired last April, one Boeing 767-300 and two MA-60 of Chinese make. It also announces the acquisition of two Canadian-made Bombardier planes.

After it received a government subsidy of 30 billion CFA francs, representing the first instalment of the recovery plan funding scheme, the company, which in 2016 was also crumbling under a debt estimated at 35 billion CFA francs, started to review its expenses, focusing on the reduction of wages and benefits for a large portion of its employees.