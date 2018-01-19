Cameroon’s Opposition Eyes Single Candidate to Defeat Biya

VOA | Cameroon’s elections aren’t expected until at least September but the political scene is already heating up. Supporters of longtime President Paul Biya are urging him to seek another term, while parts of the country’s notoriously fractured opposition are trying to unite behind a single candidate.
Recently, hundreds of youth sang in the streets of Cameroon’s capital, urging President Biya to be their candidate later this year, saying the 85-year-old is still healthy enough to rule for seven more years.
Elvis Ngole, Biya’s close aide, insists demonstrations of support like that are emerging organically.
“Our national chairman and president of the republic has opened up lots of educational facilities. We began with one state university,” he said. “We have today more than eight state universities, more than forty private universities. The youths have all kinds of professional educational facilities now.”
Biya has not said if he will be a candidate or not, but it is widely suspected he will run.
Meanwhile, the country is grappling with an unprecedented set of challenges – the war against Boko Haram in the north, unrest in the two Anglophone regions, and large numbers of refugees and IDP’s due to both Boko Haram and instability in the Central African Republic.
About a dozen opposition parties are negotiating to back Akere Muna, a prominent lawyer who specializes in fighting corruption.
Muna has pledged a non-partisan platform to catalyze transformation.
“For too long, we have lived in a country without any clear future, where the people have no voice,” he said. “For too long, we have lived in a country where the poor and underprivileged have no chance. The days of waiting are over. We must begin here, now and today, in our march towards a new republic.”
Cameroon’s main opposition party, the SDF, has not weighed in on any alliances.
2017 saw Angola’s longtime president step down, as well as more tumultuous leadership changes in Gambia and Zimbabwe.
Some civil society groups in Cameroon are urging Biya to pass the torch.
Pierre Obama, the president of a coalition of groups promoting decentralization and good governance, said they are inviting the government of Cameroon to take appeasement seriously and agree to sit on a historic negotiating table with all political parties and the civil society to discuss the future of Cameroon.
Biya has ruled Cameroon since 1982 and is Africa’s second longest serving president, after his neighbor Theodoro Obiang Nguema of Equatorial Guinea.
No LRC election in Ambaland! The only acceptable election shall be a referendum to cement the terms of separation.
Signed: Tigers, Vipers, ADF, SOCADEF.
Good new for kamerun
This Elvis Ngole is a Dreamer indeed. He said “We have today more than eight state universities, more than forty private universities. The youths have all kinds of professional educational facilities now.” why are all the Engineering contracts awarded to Foreign contractors or Foreign companies? Substandard Universities that Graduate Substandard Students.
The minister forgot to add that we have also more than 250 political parties, more than 100 newspapers, TV stations….all symbols of liberalization and very advanced democracy. He should have added more churches, mosques and other religious houses per square mile than any place on Earth. He forgot to add that the president shakes hands at least twice per year with Pope Francis.
` cry the beloved country`. As we made our beds, that`s how we are sleeping on it today.
What did we not do hailing a monster?
Too late too little! Muna, the French lapdog is selling after the market. Instead of talking about an independent electoral body, they are wasting time about a single candidate. How is the candidate going to beat the machines at Elecam? La Republique needs another 56 years to idle around, organizing fanciful and fake elections.
So should an Anglo be presi that would still not be of your taste? No wonder you have always preferred the dark. If you think that to rise to power is a matter of training a few brainwashed citizens here and there for hit and run operations, you better face reality.
Were it that easy who would be wasting time going in for elections?…
Single candidate is not a solution and can win because Cpdm and elecam, and others managing elections are one. DOS work for cpdm, governors, Military
elecam said to organize election doesnt know when election will be held. Ministers will do Everything to rig and the military is helpless and the Courts are under Biyas rule. The results are already tailored infavor of CPDM. Opposition should boycot until the an independent election organ is put in Place not appointed by cpdm