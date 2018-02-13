Cameroon’s President Biya clocks 85 today

Journal du Cameroun | Cameroonians, government ministers, members of the diplomatic corps and militants of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement, CPDM, will today, join President Paul Biya and his family in celebrating his 85th anniversary. Biya was born on February 13, 1933 in Mvomeka and grew up to become an astute politician.

Paul Biya Bi-Mvondo flourished in his political drive at a very tender age under the former President of Cameroon, Ahmadou Ahidjo. His leap into the political limelight in Cameroon was not suprising to many. Biya’s incisive political acumen and his facial appearance, did not only dazzle his predecessor, it also won the admiration of many Cameroonians, who thought that he was going to liberate them from the claws of dictatorship. That is why Biya quickly ascended the political ladder of Cameroon.

Biya began ruling Cameroon as President on November 6, 1982. For almost 35 years of his stewardship, Cameroon has experienced little or no meaningful changes in all facets of the life. While English Cameroon has been under a one year political crisis, with resentment runing high over perceived neglect by the francophone-majority regime, Northern Cameroon, on his part has been vulnerable to raids against civilians and troops from across the border by Nigeria’s jihadist group Boko Haram.

At 85 today, and still counting, and after 35 years in power, The Chairman of the CPDM is still addressing the youths, making promises on how they are the future and represent the positive vibe of Cameroon. Biya in his address to youth, urged young Cameroonians to vote in the next general elections due at the end of 2018, including a presidential poll.

“With the troubles in anglophone regions and the persistent threat from Boko Haram, the 2018 elections will be a greater challenge than previous votes,” said Hans De Marie Heungoup, a researcher with the International Crisis Group (ICG) thinktank.