Cameroon’s public debt will reach “33% of GDP by end-2020” – S&P

The American rating agency Standard & Poor’s, in its note on the economic situation of Cameroon, released on October 13, 2017, forecasted the increase of Cameroon’s public debt by nearly 33%, during the three coming years

Indeed, the agency revealed that Cameroon’s debt will increase from 30.6% of its GDP at the end of June 2017, to “33% of GDP by end-2020”. During this same period, interest burden “will average 5.5% of general government revenues”, a slight increase compared to 5.1% in 2016.

Cameroon’s debt with multilateral and bilateral creditors will thus continue to increase despite a fall in the budget deficit. According to S&P, this deficit will culminate at around 4% of GDP between 2017 and 2020, against a “6.2% peak in 2016 owing to both a surge in capital spending and a decrease in revenues”.

According to the rating agency’s analysts, the slump in the budget deficit, which equals 2% of GDP, will be driven by an increase in public revenues resulting from “the surge in gas production from 2018, rising oil prices, and better revenue collections through new tax measures”. “Government expenditure will nonetheless remain constrained by spending needs related to the government’s infrastructure plans, security risks, and 2018 presidential elections”, the agency explained.

Business in Cameroon