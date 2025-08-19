Cameroon’s Sonara Refinery Set for Rehabilitation After Six-Year Shutdown

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s national refinery, Sonara, with a capacity of 42,000 barrels per day, has been offline since a devastating fire in 2019. The government has now approved a rehabilitation initiative called Parras 24, which will restructure and repair the facility within two years, with operations expected to resume in 2027.

The plan, officially endorsed by Sonara’s board on August 13, 2025, aims to overcome years of financial and operational setbacks, including accumulated debt and post-fire damage. Leaders stress that strong government backing will be vital for its success.

Restoring Sonara is expected to reduce Cameroon’s reliance on fuel imports, stabilize domestic energy prices, and strengthen the country’s position in Central Africa’s oil market.