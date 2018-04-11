Cameroons Threaten to Close Churches

Vision Christian Media | Rwanda has closed thousands of churches in recent months, for alleged ‘noise pollution’ and non-compliance of building regulations. Now another predominantly Christian country is considering following suit.

World Watch Monitor reports, Cameroon has previously enacted similar measures – like the order to close dozens of “noisy” churches in 2013.

The government said it was mainly targeting unofficial Pentecostal churches, engaged in ‘indecent’ practices

The latest call to close some Pentecostal churches follows reports of gross misconduct by Cameroon pastors.

Phil Clark from the University of London said Pentecostalism is growing in Rwanda – and church closures there are much more politically influenced than the government says.

He said it signals that they’re under observation