Cameroun: 12 sociÃ©tÃ©s dâ€™Etat sur 28 ont Ã©tÃ© dÃ©ficitaires au cours des deux derniÃ¨res annÃ©es

DÃ©cidÃ©ment, la situation financiÃ¨re des entreprises publiques camerounaises ne sâ€™amÃ©liore pas. Selon des rÃ©vÃ©lations du Quotidien de lâ€™Economie, qui cite les statistiques contenues dans les annexes de la loi de Finances 2017, sur les deux derniÃ¨res annÃ©es, 12 sociÃ©tÃ©s dâ€™Etat sur 28 ont Ã©tÃ© dÃ©ficitaires.
Pour nombre de ces entreprises, les dÃ©ficits enregistrÃ©s sâ€™Ã©lÃ¨vent Ã plusieurs milliards de francs Cfa. Il en est ainsi de lâ€™agro-industriel Cameroon Development Cooperation, 2Ã¨me employeur du pays aprÃ¨s lâ€™Etat. Du fait de la chute des cours mondiaux de lâ€™hÃ©vÃ©a et de lâ€™huile de palme, cette entreprise publique a affichÃ© un rÃ©sultat de -10 milliards de francs Cfa en 2015.
Idem pour la compagnie aÃ©rienne nationale, Camair-Co, qui a aussi bouclÃ© lâ€™annÃ©e 2015 avec un dÃ©ficit de 10 milliards de francs Cfa, contre -17 milliards de francs Cfa en 2014.
Lequel rÃ©sultat sâ€™est davantage dÃ©tÃ©riorÃ© en 2016, selon les analyses des experts, au regard des multiples problÃ¨mes rencontrÃ©s lâ€™annÃ©e derniÃ¨re par cette compagnie aÃ©rienne publique.
Le Chantier naval et industriel du Cameroun (-5 milliards de FCfa en 2015), la sociÃ©tÃ© Electricity Development Corp (-2,9 milliards de FCfa en 2015), la SociÃ©tÃ© immobiliÃ¨re du Cameroun (-2,1 milliards de FCfa en 2015), ou encore la Cameroon Postal services (-1,271 milliards de FCfa) font Ã©galement partie de ces sociÃ©tÃ©s dâ€™Etat accumulant les dÃ©ficits.
Cette situation avait Ã©tÃ© dÃ©noncÃ©e dans un rÃ©cent rapport du Fonds monÃ©taire international (FMI), qui avait alors suggÃ©rÃ© Ã lâ€™Etat camerounais de supprimer ses subventions Ã ces entreprises, ou alors de les conditionner par une gestion plus rigoureuse.
What do you expect from a bunch of Francophones ????
It is a troubling situation especially for the airline industry. If CEMAC countries cannot join together and operate a a regional airline to make profits then the member countries cannot make it on their own. Government is the the largest customer making flight an expensive civil service perk. Airlines and maintenance are expensive and the local population cannot afford the fares. That is the disconnection. It is not a Francophone or Anglophone problem. Camair and Camair-Co have cost the Cameroon treasury a fortune. A realistic commercial plan must attempt to compete favorably against western airlines, notably Air France, Air Brussels and the likes.
****OBSERVATIONS****
1. The CDC
No. of employees = 22.000
Deficit = FCFA 10 Billion
Reason for deficit:
LRC, by design or omission, foolishly privatised the profitable divisions of the CDC ( Tea and banana estates) .
The remaining divisions (Palm oil and Rubber) could therefore no longer enable the CDC to breakeven
The GOC planned to destroy the CDC by selling the profitable sectors of this once profitable West Cameroon sample of good management practices.
Simply put, LRC wanted the CDC to suffer the same faith as POWERCAM, Cameroon Bank, National Produce Marketing Board, Santa Coffee Estate, West Cameroon Police Force, the Tiko Airport and the Tiko Warf, Bali Airport, Nguti Airstrip, Besongabang Airstrip, and even companies like Neba Automobile, Nangah Company, which were all sample of good management practices.
2. Camair-Co
No. of employees = 800
Deficit = FCFA 10 Billion
Reasons for deficit:
1.Bloated personnel
2. Bloated salaries
3.Leasing Aircraft with exorbitant lease rate and faulty leasing contracts
4. Government interference
5.High competition in the Airline Business
6.POOR MANAGEMENT ( the most important reason)
7. High rate of management turnover
8.Hiring the wrong people
9. flawed cost control
10.The revenues of Camair-Co will always be lesser than the expenses
11.Top Management with no Aviation background
12. favouritism, nepositsm/tribalism, patronage
13 Poor customer service
14.Irregular flight Service
15. handiwork of fraudsters
16. The value of the intangible asset, Goodwill, of Camair-Co is zero.
The GoC is complicated and very interfering. It is shocking to know the CDC is not entitled to vary its prices to certain entrenched manufacturers and exporters that take raw materials (rubber, palm oil). These prices were locked a long time ago politically. Just terrible. CDC Management can be like a center forward with broken legs, never going to score bigly!
Thank you BMG for the post. I guess this is just to remind us to wake up and face reality rather than constantly pulling out the race card whenever the west reminds us of how incompetent most of the leadership in Africa are. What an abhorrent situation that in addition to this mismanagement by politicians, we have tribal lackeys who just tag along arrogantly and unrepentantly to exploit at any cost thereby making a bad situation even worse.
This again is a classic example of why federalism will only postpone our predicament because the damage inflicted by the french leeches on french speaking Africans it will appear has created a people who are so docile that Um Nyobe, Ernest Ouandie, etc are now turning over in their graves.
Mola,
West Cameroonians asking for federalism have short memories. West Cameroon accepted to enter this Union as an autonomous state in a federation.
LRC desecrated the Terms of this Union by ignoring the promises made in Foumban.
LRC transformed a federated Cameroon into a so-called “one and indivisible” LRC.
It is common Knowledge that the Leadership of LRC are the most lawless,corrupt, dishonest, faithless, deceitful, arrogant and insensitive people on planet earth. LRC did not respect Federalism 1.0 . There is therefore no guarantee that LRC will respect federalism 2.0
The only sustainable solution for West Cameroonians is the total and complete seperation fom LRC.
West Cameroon +
Well, Mola let us pray this time that our Leadership are listening to each other and the people so that the failure to include dissenting voices like that of Dr. Endeley does not repeat itself again. Hopefully, every Southern Cameroonian will remember this saying of “Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me.” I strongly believe that we are blessed by the fact that despite having limited resources and the shortcoming of not being very educated themselves, most of our parents sacrificed so much to give us the best education that is available. It is that education that has enlightened us today to be able to see the treachery that was at play and that was used to manipulate our people into a dubious relationship that has only brought us pain and frustration. Unfortunately, that treacherous tactics are still at play today and it is only getting worse as instead of the french leeches using them to ferment discord amongst us, it now being used by individuals who purport to be Africans to not only divide and conquer but to dehumanize us as a people for which many are now determine to eschew the tactics at all cost by saying that Enough is Enough.