Cameroun : 1200 décès liés aux accidents de circulation (gouvernement)

APAnews | Les accidents de circulation causent en moyenne 1200 morts chaque année au Cameroun, d’après un bilan publié dimanche par le ministère des Transports (MINT), en marge du lancement d’une campagne de sensibilisation sur la sécurité routière.
A l’origine des ces accidents, le gouvernement et des organisations de lutte contre la mortalité routière pointent du doigt l’excès de vitesse, la conduite à l’état d’ivresse, les dépassements illégaux, la fatigue permanente des chauffeurs causée par la pression des patrons des agences de voyage, le mauvais état des routes et des véhicules et le non respect du code de la route.
Ainsi, ces accidents de la route sont causés à «70% par erreur humaine, 20% par la défaillance mécanique, 10% à cause des infrastructures routières», résume le ministre des Transports, Jean Ernest Massena Ngallè Bibéhè.
«Dans les agences de transport, nous avons passé le message de l’impérieuse nécessité de respecter la réglementation et de recycler les chauffeurs», a toutefois indiqué le ministre avant d’ajouter que «les certificats de conformité délivrés par les services de contrôle technique automobile ne doivent pas être complaisants. Un permis de conduire de catégorie A ne peut pas être valable pour un transport qui nécessite une autre catégorie».
Traffic accidents cause an average of 1200 deaths each year in Cameroon, according to a report released Sunday by the Ministry of Transport (MINT), on the sidelines of the launch of an awareness campaign on road safety.
At the origin of these accidents, the government and organizations fighting against road deaths point to speeding, driving intoxicated, illegal overtaking, permanent driver fatigue caused by pressure from the bosses of the travel agencies, the poor condition of the roads and vehicles and the non respect of the rules of the road.
Thus, these road accidents are caused to “70% by human error, 20% by mechanical failure, 10% because of road infrastructure”, summarizes the Minister of Transport, Jean Ernest Massena Ngallè Bibéhè.
“In the transport agencies, we have sent the message of the imperative need to comply with regulations and to recycle drivers,” said the Minister, adding that “certificates of compliance issued by the technical control services automobile should not be complacent. A category A driving license can not be valid for a transport that requires another category “.
This are the type of statistics paul Biya and Retarded Friends are so Proud of.They are winning the Race to rhe bottom and Winning it very happily / Proud.
My friend, you failed to mention one important point. Did you receive some
bribe? No accusation though, but a reminder, that BLOOD is greatly needed.
campagne de sensibilisation sur la sécurité routière.,Idiots, campainge for Highway corruption should be the Headline here,Instead taking care of public safety, the so called law enforcement thieves are busy only collecting for their puckets and feeding their big belly commandants in Offices.Cameroon is a very shamely Country and most corrupt Country in the world now.