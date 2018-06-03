Cameroun : 1200 décès liés aux accidents de circulation (gouvernement)

APAnews | Les accidents de circulation causent en moyenne 1200 morts chaque année au Cameroun, d’après un bilan publié dimanche par le ministère des Transports (MINT), en marge du lancement d’une campagne de sensibilisation sur la sécurité routière.

A l’origine des ces accidents, le gouvernement et des organisations de lutte contre la mortalité routière pointent du doigt l’excès de vitesse, la conduite à l’état d’ivresse, les dépassements illégaux, la fatigue permanente des chauffeurs causée par la pression des patrons des agences de voyage, le mauvais état des routes et des véhicules et le non respect du code de la route.

Ainsi, ces accidents de la route sont causés à «70% par erreur humaine, 20% par la défaillance mécanique, 10% à cause des infrastructures routières», résume le ministre des Transports, Jean Ernest Massena Ngallè Bibéhè.

«Dans les agences de transport, nous avons passé le message de l’impérieuse nécessité de respecter la réglementation et de recycler les chauffeurs», a toutefois indiqué le ministre avant d’ajouter que «les certificats de conformité délivrés par les services de contrôle technique automobile ne doivent pas être complaisants. Un permis de conduire de catégorie A ne peut pas être valable pour un transport qui nécessite une autre catégorie».