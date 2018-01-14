BBC | Au moins 17 personnes ont trouvÃ© la mort samedi soir dans un accident de bus dans l’ouest du pays.
Selon les premiÃ¨res enquÃªtes, le chauffeur du bus de 70 places aurait perdu le contrÃ´le du vÃ©hicule qui a fini dans un ravin.
Le bus est tombÃ© Ã plus de 100 mÃ¨tres de la falaise de Dschang, une ville principale du dÃ©partement de la Menoua.
Selon les autoritÃ©s, le bilan pourrait s’alourdir compte tenu de la gravitÃ© des blessures de nombreux passagers qui Ã©taient Ã bord.
Les secours sont encore Ã pied d’Å“uvre sur les lieux dimanche matin pour tenter de sauver d’autres passagers.
Horrible road infrastructure in sh*thole LRC. however, the sh*thole President prefers to borrow money to organize a white elephant project called AFCON.
That said, RIP
Are you sure it is the fault of the sh&hole road, country or president?
Is it possible the bus was in a bad shape or the driver has something to do with this.
The point is: you ought to know what happened before writing sh&thole stuff.
RIP to all that passed
It is the fault of the sh&thole president of lrc, because of the corruption he has masterminded for over 35 years. Road worthiness of vehicles is never satisfactorily done because of lack of transparency and implementation of punitive measures on defaulters and corrupters.
Drunk driving is rampant because corrupt police officers give a blind eye once you line their pockets with 500 frs. In our continent, when things are going wrong we somehow do not want to place the blame on bad leadership.
Biya is the president of Cameroon and is therefore accountable for all the atrocities unfolding under his regime in that country. He is quick to lock up individuals who question his health, while roads are being swept away and packed trains derailed under his nose with no one held accountable.
Coming at this point when members of CAF are in Cameroon to assess the nation’s readiness for the next competitions, such an accident does no good to the image of the country.
Cameroon’s image has many components – driver error, bad roads, mechanical failure – and it is not by cherry picking that we redeem the image.
It is obvious JD that with accidents and roads such as these CAF has no business holding the ACN in La Republique.