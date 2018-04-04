Cameroun: 18 otages en zone anglophone libérés

RFI | Les autorités camerounaises ont annoncé la libération de 18 personnes retenues en otage en région anglophones, parmi lesquelles des Camerounais et des Occidentaux. Ils ont été libérés après des opérations militaires menées par l’armée camerounaise dans le Nord-Ouest et le Sud-Ouest du pays.
Six conseillers municipaux camerounais ont été libérés dans une première opération militaire menée avant-hier dans le Nord-Ouest, province anglophone du pays, selon les informations officielles.
Le porte-parole du gouvernement et ministre de la Communication n’a pas souhaité communiquer l’identité de ces fonctionnaires. Issa Tchiroma-Bakary précise cependant que le sous-préfet de Batibo, enlevé en février, ne fait pas partie des otages libérés.
Une deuxième opération militaire, cette fois dans le Sud Ouest du pays, a permis de libérer douze Européens, sept Suisses et cinq Italiens. Selon les autorités, ces touristes ont été enlevés dans la localité de Moungo-Dor.
Pas de rançon
Aucune information n’a été donnée sur la date de leur enlèvement. Mais le porte-parole du gouvernement indique que les « terroristes s’apprêtaient à franchir la frontière avec les otages ». « L’objectif évident était d’exercer des chantages sur le gouvernement pour revendiquer des rançons », explique Issa Tchiroma-Bakary.
« Aucune rançon n’a été payée » selon le ministre, qui explique que les assaillants ont été « neutralisés » au cours d’opérations militaires des forces de défense et de sécurité. Certains ont été abattus, d’autres ont été arrêtés et sont interrogés à l’heure actuelle.
Les autorités disent avoir récupéré beaucoup d’armes et de munitions dans ces opérations ainsi qu’une importante quantité importante de drogue. Les opérations militaires « se poursuivront aussi longtemps que ces sécessionnistes se mettront au travers de la marche normale de la nation », explique Issa Tchiroma-Bakary.
La situation sécuritaire s’est justement dégradée depuis plusieurs semaines dans les régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest du Cameroun.
Cameroonians need to stop their acts of bravado and maintain a minute of silent prayer for the nation. The news coming in from the north, Lebialem, Big Ngbandi, Konye are certainly not good. A death is a death is a death and it hurts the surviving relatives.
Elsewhere, heads of state on official visit in a foreign country usually cut short their visits to return home and tackling the emergency in their countries. What has besieged Cameroon is nothing short of an emergency but the president is nowhere near addressing it. Cosmetic measures are not what is needed at this critical moment!!!!!!
The Atanga Njis, Fru Ndis, US and deputy French ambassadors, Agbor Ballas, Cardinal Tumis must seize this opportunity and express their limitations to handle this matter. Time for platitudes is OVER.
