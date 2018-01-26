Cameroun anglophone : le ministre camerounais de la communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, rÃ©agit sur France 24
Home / FranÃ§ais / Cameroun anglophone : le ministre de la communication de rÃ©agit sur France 24 [+vidÃ©o]
Check Also
Kumbo in panic after killing of gendarme officer
Journal du Cameroun | Security is on red alert in Kumbo, Bui division of the …
In communication every letter must EARN its place in a word just as each word EARNS its place in a sentence, lest we fall into anarchy and confusion with serious consequences. Lexicography is not for those enamored of populist rhetoric or minstrel shows.
Secondly, LIES almost always travel half the distance around the world while the TRUTH is still lacing and trying its shoes.