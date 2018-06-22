Cameroun anglophone: le tout sécuritaire ne suffit plus [+audio]

RFI | Le Premier ministre camerounais Philémon Yang a détaillé mercredi soir 20 juin un plan d’assistance humanitaire d’urgence pour les deux régions anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest.
Ce plan prévoit une enveloppe de 12,7 milliards de francs CFA (près de 20 millions d’euros) qui sera financé par « le budget de l’Etat, l’appel à la solidarité nationale et la contribution des partenaires internationaux ».
Le président Paul Biya a bien senti l’urgence de ne pas traiter l’épineuse question du Cameroun anglophone que par la force et la sécurité. Et c’est un tournant.
Sur le plan intérieur, l’urgence d’une assistance est réelle : 160 000 personnes ont dû fuir leur logement et 34 000 se sont réfugiées au Nigeria. Une hémorragie plus importante est à craindre si le conflit s’enlise. Le tout sécuritaire ne suffit plus. Enfin, les Camerounais votent dans 4 mois. Les séparatistes se verraient bien troubler la présidentielle.
L’annonce de ce plan d’assistance permet à Paul Biya de dire aux populations anglophones qu’elles ne sont pas délaissées. C’est couper l’herbe sous le pied au discours séparatiste.
Sur un plan extérieur, on se souvient de cet épisode très rare en diplomatie. Fin mai, en sortant du palais d’Etoudi après un entretien avec le président camerounais, l’ambassadeur des Etats-Unis a dénoncé des « assassinats ciblés » commis par l’armée et révélait qu’il avait suggéré au président Biya de songer à son héritage. En clair, d’entrer dans l’Histoire en ne se présentant pas à la présidentielle.
Washington, Paris… Paul Biya, qui devrait briguer un nouveau mandat en octobre, se devait d’afficher une politique de la main tendue, dans l’urgence.
? Ce plan ne résout rien
Pour l’opposant et candidat SDF à la présidentielle d’octobre, Joshua Osih, ce plan ne marchera pas et ne servira à rien.
? Au-delà de l’aide humanitaire, le gouvernement a précisé qu’au total, depuis octobre 2017, 84 militaires et policiers ont trouvé la mort dans ce conflit. Yaoundé accuse les groupes séparatistes armés autoproclamés d’avoir brûlé 120 écoles, d’embrigader des mineurs. Faux, rétorque le leader de l’AGC, Cho Ayaba Lucas.
« Le gouvernement camerounais a déclaré la guerre contre les Ambazoniens. Nous avions dès le début clairement mis en garde le président, que nous nous défendrions contre la brutalité du régime. Nous estimons que nous n’avons pas à nous excuser auprès du Cameroun, lorsque des soldats tombent dans ce conflit.
Il y a plus de 160 000 personnes déplacées à cause des actions du régime, qui brûle des villages, qui envoie des hélicoptères de combat contre les civils ; de nombreuses familles ont été déplacées de force.
Nous avons identifié des écoles qui ont été incendiées par les forces de sécurité. C’est le cas d’un lycée de Bamenda que les militaires ont occupé pendant plusieurs jours, lycée qui a été brûlé dans la nuit. Nous savons aussi que dans certains villages, des civils ont mis le feu à des établissements. Mais les séparatistes armés ne sont pas responsables de la destruction d’écoles. »
