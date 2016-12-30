Cameroun : des évêques proposent la présidence alternée

Au Cameroun, les évêques des régions anglophones ont demandé un retour au fédéralisme pour que la présidence du pays soit alternée entre anglophone et francophone.
Dans un memorandum sur les agitation dans le nord-ouest et le sud ouest Cameroun adressé au président Paul Biya, les évêques des régions anglophones donnent les raisons de cette proposition
Ce mémorandum intervient suite aux échecs répétés des négociations entre le gouvernement et les syndicats des enseignants anglophones.
L’Etat camerounais peine à trouver une solution aux agitations qui secouent les régions anglophones du pays.
I hope the southern Cameroonians don’t join in this foolish war to protest against France and the CFA..
The Thieves rulling Cameroon today are constantly and permently stealing all our wealth and hiding in France..
All of Cameroon resources, the institution and the military is controlled by France..
And you people from La republic think that the best way to liberate French Africa is to come out of the CFA?..
The CFA is just one out of the million resources france is controlling in francophone Africa…
We are tired of being fooled..
Some people here in this forum are already talking of a black race, black power when in small Cameroon , we are not even capable of managing the affairs of the country…The people don’t even respect the southern Cameroonians and see them as second class citizens..
The best thing for southern Cameroonians is federalism or total separation…