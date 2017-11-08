Cameroun : des mandats d’arrêt internationaux contre des leaders sécessionnistes

Les autorités camerounaises ont émis une quinzaine de mandats d’arrêt internationaux à l’encontre des leaders du Southern Cameroon national council (SCNC) qui militent pour la sécession de la partie anglophone du pays, a-t-on appris mercredi de sources concordantes.
D’après la presse camerounaise parue ce mercredi, en l’occurrence le quotidien Le jour, quinze dossiers auraient été préparés et remis à la police internationale en une seule phase visant l’arrestation et l’extradition au Cameroun du président du consortium anglophone, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe et ses partisans.
Pour être précis ces mandats concernent les activistes impliqués dans les evenements en cours dans les deux régions anglophones du pays, notamment, le Nord-ouest et le Sud-ouest.
«Les informations exclusives font état de dossiers préparés, montés et transmis à la police internationale en une seule phase. La préparation des mandats en question a mobilisé de hauts responsables de la police, la gendarmerie, la magistrature, ainsi que des agents spéciaux «avant mais surtout après le 22 septembre 2017», rapporte le journal.
Le quotidien qui dit n’avoir pas obtenu la liste des activistes ciblés, indique que toutefois, selon un officiel de la police camerounaise Sisiku Ayuk Tabe le chef des sécessionnistes est «naturellement» concerné.
La raison, ce dernier «fait partie des commanditaires des actes de violence contre les écoliers et des agents de force de sécurité».
Il y a aussi le dénommé Wilfried Tassang membre-fondateur du consortium de la société civile anglophone dissous et assez actif au sein du gouvernement mis en place par les sécessionnistes.
Les mouvements de colère qui secouent depuis un an les régions camerounaises anglophones du Nord-Ouest et du Sud-Ouest, plus connus sous la dénomination de «crise anglophone» trouvent leur origine aux confins du processus de libération du pays de ses colonisateurs britannique et français.
Depuis les années 60 en réalité, la communauté anglophone n’a pas arrêté de dénoncer sa marginalisation politique et économique.
Ces mouvements identitaires ont ainsi vu l’avènement de groupuscules de lutte dont le plus énigmatique, le Southern Cameroun National Congress (SCNC), déclaré illégal et interdit d’activités sur l’étendue du territoire camerounais depuis 2001, organise régulièrement des actions de défiance à l’égard de «la République», appellation attribuée au Cameroun francophone.
Is this some piece of joke or they have run out of options.This govt amazes me in every dimension.
More grease to LRC’s elbows on this one. When West Cameroonians are being granted refugee status on account of Biya and his government’s assault on SCNC activists the fools go ahead and issue arrest warrants counting on these same countries to extradite West Cameroonians? Desperation in deed.
Hopefully the country can still count on advice from some level-headed citizens to help disentangle this bizarre knot. A good solution does not create more intractable problems; it reduces them.
Persons usually quick to speak disdainfully about supranational jurisdictions (UN, AU, ICJ, ICC) canl now see the importance of such institutions in handling matters beyond national competence. But of course seeking justice requires doing so with clean hands, n’est-ce pas?
Cameroon has lots of international friends and organizations that could be called upon to mediate and settle this matter instead of more sabre-rattling. The pope is there as a good friend of the presidential couple and head of the Catholic Church. France, the UK, Donald Trump are all in a position to help.
Ayuk Tabe and and the system on which he stands has been sincere reasonable and principled. That is too much of a strength to be taken on by a dubious, corrupt, inconsequential and an evil enterprise.
if you are truthful and sincere you don’t need to be worry, you are ready at any time any where.
Has the leader of the SC governing council at any point showed disappointment and condemn in the most powerful terms the killing of the gendarmes by some Seccessionists activists? That would have been a good move. If he stays quiet then he is encouraging such barbaric acts. If lrc is barbaric doesn’t mean the SC governing council should copy such bad moves in retaliation. Just my thoughts…
This is just to distract attention to the struggle. Our quest for statehood restoration is unstoppable. Our leaders are STRONG. SAFE AND SECURED. they are recognize by their host countries and other international bodies. Nothing to worry about.
Whether those people actually get arrested or not, their life will never be the same again… One thing we know for sure is white people will protect their interest at any cost; even if it means throwing innocent people under the bus, let alone some wannabe revolutionists hiding in their countries.
Thank you Mannorun. Some people don’t understand world politics. I told the secessionist last week that an arrest warrant was going to be issued by the Biya govn’t and their ally France for the secessionist leaders to be arrested by the US govn’t for inciting terrorism in a foreign land and they thought I was joking. Nobody told me about this warrant but any sensible person who has been following world politics should have seen this coming. What the secessionists don’t understand is that the US is on Biya’s side. Biya has been serving France a US ally for 35 yrs and the US can’t let France and their ally Biya down. I have been advising these Ambazonians to join the rest of the country to take out the Biya regime but their hate of Francophones won’t let them think straight.
Those at the center of the present drama are human beings with their strengths and weaknesses. They could always learn a thing or two if we contribute from our pool of life’s experiences instead of piling puerile platitudes.
Since this chapter began, the judges and magistrates have taken a back seat, simply known only for multiplying the number of court adjournments as if nothing was at stake.Were their hands tied? And then they were mercifully relieved when the president, leaving the executive role aside, put on the judiciary one and ordered the end to further litigation and a release of the detainees.
Will those being tasked to arrest and repatriate these citizens take into consideration this undisguised executive meddling in the judiciary? That is a concern worth expressing.
There is a difference fighting like Balla and promoting propaganda so that our people should do the dirty work for so called leaders. You want Independence but you cannot go home and fight but asking poorly informed masses to raise another flag in a sovereign country. Where in the world is this legal? Where will you not be killed? Look at the leaders with jobs and schooling to come run for office. By sword or blood by sword or blood you to shall be held accountable.