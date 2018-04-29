Cameroun : deux morts dans une attaque

BBC | Deux personnes ont été tuées dans une attaque de présumés séparatistes dans la région anglophone du Nord Ouest.
Les victimes sont un soldat et le commandant de la brigade de recherche de Bali, commune située à environ 7 km de Bamenda la capitale du Nord Ouest.
Elles ont été décapitées, selon des sources sécuritaires. Les restes des corps ont été acheminés à la morgue de l’hôpital de Bamenda.
Depuis près de deux ans, les régions anglophones du Cameroun sont secouées par une crise socio-politique.
En 2016, des avocats et des enseignants ont fait grève pour exiger le respect de l’anglais comme langue officielle à égalité du français.
Depuis lors, l’une des principales villes du Nord Ouest, Bamenda, est régulièrement le théâtre de violences entre forces de l’ordre et militants séparatistes réclamant l’indépendance des régions anglophones.
