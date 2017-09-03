Cameroun : Hugo Broos promet de rectifier le tir

Douché par le Nigéria (4-0), le Cameroun a compensé une nouvelle cartouche dans sa course pour la qualification au Mondial Russe. Le champion d’Afrique pointe désormais à sept points des Super Eagles.
Le sélectionneur du Cameroun, Hugo Broos, a estimé que son équipe a joué de malchance mais qu’il fera tout pour rectifier le tir lundi, en recevant le Nigéria à Yaoundé.
« Dans les 25 première minutes du match et dans la première partie de la seconde mi-temps, nous avons fait ce qu’on pouvait faire et pour le reste de la rencontre, le Nigéria était meilleur, ils étaient plus déterminés à obtenir cette victoire. Ce n’était pas un bon match pour nous. Nous avons perdu 0-4 et je pense qu’ils méritent leur victoire », a déclaré le technicien Belge.
« On a mis Choupo à la mi-temps et au bout de dix minutes, il a quitté le terrain à cause d’une blessure.
Donc, là aussi c’est une malchance parce que je trouve que Choupo est bien rentré dans le jeu. Mais avec sa blessure, il fallait le changer. Quand tu penses que pendant la mi-temps tu as expliqué ce qu’il fallait faire et après tout de suite un événement comme celui-là vient gâcher tes plans, ça ne peut qu’être dommage », a-t-il poursuivi.
what will he rectify? The team was created by Tombi a Roko with his brother as captain.Do you think they should accept to fight and qualify for the world cup to enhance a different FA president to come and benefit from the , world cup incomes.?? No Tombi a Roko as FA president no world cup for La Rep from the present team. The mafia in Cameroun is systematic
If Choupo M made such a difference, why not utilize him as a starter?
Frankly Cameroon has NO performing mid-fielder, which greatly destabilizes the defense and nullifies the offense.
There are options that this coach could consider:
– Choupo indeed as a 10.
– Nyom and Bassogog as wingers
– Yes, scream all you want, but ETO’O and Abu in the attack
– Nkoulou and Matip back in the defense
– I don’t know where is, what and how does Alex Song; nonetheless, he could be called back and retried in that midfield.
How sad the state of FOOTBALL in Cameroon, not even considering other daunting matters in our father/mother land!
@Birago, you have left out Milla and Mbuma patrick kikikiki
He should rectify the goal that has been scored in his side , not the ” tirs”, because Nigerians have many more ” tirs” to shoot into his empty goalpost!
LOL And Makanaki, pagal, Omam and kana Biyik with Tataw and Massing Benjamin LOL