Cameroun : Hugo Broos promet de rectifier le tir

Douché par le Nigéria (4-0), le Cameroun a compensé une nouvelle cartouche dans sa course pour la qualification au Mondial Russe. Le champion d’Afrique pointe désormais à sept points des Super Eagles.

Le sélectionneur du Cameroun, Hugo Broos, a estimé que son équipe a joué de malchance mais qu’il fera tout pour rectifier le tir lundi, en recevant le Nigéria à Yaoundé.

« Dans les 25 première minutes du match et dans la première partie de la seconde mi-temps, nous avons fait ce qu’on pouvait faire et pour le reste de la rencontre, le Nigéria était meilleur, ils étaient plus déterminés à obtenir cette victoire. Ce n’était pas un bon match pour nous. Nous avons perdu 0-4 et je pense qu’ils méritent leur victoire », a déclaré le technicien Belge.

« On a mis Choupo à la mi-temps et au bout de dix minutes, il a quitté le terrain à cause d’une blessure.

Donc, là aussi c’est une malchance parce que je trouve que Choupo est bien rentré dans le jeu. Mais avec sa blessure, il fallait le changer. Quand tu penses que pendant la mi-temps tu as expliqué ce qu’il fallait faire et après tout de suite un événement comme celui-là vient gâcher tes plans, ça ne peut qu’être dommage », a-t-il poursuivi.

StarAfrica