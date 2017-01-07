Cameroun : la guerre secrète [+audio]

5 ans après leur première enquête sur la guerre cachée au Cameroun, Thomas Deltombe, Manuel Domergue et Jacob Tatsitsa reviennent avec de nouvelles preuves !
Ils publient le récit inédit d’un pilote d’hélicoptère français, témoin de la répression du mouvement nationaliste camerounais dans les années 50 et 60.
Nous l’avons également rencontré afin qu’il témoigne sur RFI des massacres perpétrés sous ses yeux.
La guerre secrète au Cameroun, selon les auteurs, est le laboratoire de la Françafrique, car « la France utilise alors les mêmes méthodes qu’en Algérie, mais en sous-traitant partiellement le maintien de l’ordre aux autorités camerounaises qu’elle contrôle. »
Une répression évoquée pour la première fois par François Hollande en 2015, six ans après le déni de François Fillion, alors Premier ministre.
Some might opt to play the Ostrich game in light of the preponderance of the evidence that sadly enough is being presented to us by the french leeches at a time that with the right education Africans should have been well informed of the duplicity of the french leeches. The evil of the french leeches in Cameroon was successful because they had a collaborator in the person of Ahidjo and by extension Biya today whose task is to realize the schemes of the leeches.
And to those who continue to argue against the narrative of the West Cameroonians, listen to this video and educate yourself on the fact that Cameroon was never a french colony and some of us should not dare treat West Cameroon as thus as part of this banana republic. Shame to all the french puppets especially as it was a plan that Cameroon will be given independence but on the terms of the french leeches. We know that Cameroon was never a french colony as it is repetitively stated in this video, the question then is how then did it happen that the french leeches were going to grant independence to a territory that was but under supervision of the League of Nation? What makes this situation of Cameroon really tragic is the fact that collaborators even today are blindly trying to hang to a discredited argument of a one indivisible Cameroon.
To the day dreamers who take pride in obfuscating facts presented by Cameroonians West of the Mungo, just do yourself a favour by listening to the entirety of this video and you will come away thanking the West Cameroonians for stating for the longest time what this video has just vindicated. Just maybe hearing things from the french leeches will defog some of your brains.
Here is one good fight worth fighting. But will those concerned rise up and be counted?
Instead of expending so much energy fighting the wrong foe – West Cameroonians who provided refuge for those escaping from the invading French colonial forces – perhaps the offspring of those internally displaced people can put their heads together, stop playing The Arab and His Camel, take the cue from President Francois Hollande and file for compensation the way Mau Mau fighters did. It is doable!