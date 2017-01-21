Cameroun : les médias mis en garde contre toute apologie du fédéralisme

Le régulateur camerounais des médias a menacé vendredi de sanctionner les organes de presse diffusant des discours favorables au séparatisme ou au fédéralisme exigés par la minorité anglophone qui se dresse depuis deux mois contre Yaoundé.
“Le Conseil national de la communication (CNC, régulateur des médias) met fermement en garde l’ensemble des médias nationaux publics et privés contre toute publication ou diffusion de propos tendant à faire l’apologie de la sécession et du fédéralisme”, a averti cet organe créé par le gouvernement, dans un communiqué de presse lu sur les antennes de la radio nationale.
Le régulateur a agité la menace de “sanctions allant de la suspension temporaire à l’interdiction définitive d’activité”, qualifiant de “dérives” le fait de donner la parole aux partisans du fédéralisme ou de la sécession.
Le CNC a nommé certains médias, dont les plus connus localement son Le Messager, The Garduan Post, Canal2 International, STV et Equinoxe TV.
Pour le régulateur, ces médias présentent un “caractère anti-constitutionnel” et sont “de nature à porter atteinte à la forme républicaine, à l’unité et à l’intégrité territoriale et aux principes démocratiques qui régissent l’Etat”.
Certains journalistes ont aussitôt accusé le CNC de vouloir “museler la presse”.
Les régions anglophones du Cameroun (20% des 23 millions d’habitants) revendiquent depuis novembre le fédéralisme voire la partition du pays.
Le pouvoir de Yaoundé s’oppose à ces deux options.
Internet a été coupé dans ces deux régions. Plusieurs leaders de la contestation ont été arrêtés. Ils ont été mis à la disposition du tribunal militaire, les autorités ayant décidé de leur appliquer les dispositions de la très controversée loi anti-terroriste.
“Le gouvernement est déterminé à mettre en oeuvre tous les moyens nécessaires pour que la paix, la sécurité publique, l’unité nationale et l’intégrité territoriale soient préservées”, a promis son porte-parole, Issa Tchiroma Bakary.
Dans un communiqué, le Social democratic front (SDF, principal parti d’opposition) “demande le rétablissement de l’internet sans délai dans la région du Nord-ouest”.
“Le SDF rappelle que le fédéralisme ou la décentralisation réelle” est et demeure la seule voie de sortie de crise” dans son communiqué.
Avec AFP
Bareta.press
The Special Counsel and Deputy Defence Chief of the Ambazonia Governing Council in an executive order sent to BaretaNews has banned CPDM and its activities in Southern Cameroons (Ambazonia). The executive order declares CPDM a fascist and terrorists organization and warns daughters and sons of Ambazonia to shun and reject the CPDM. The order further warns defaulters. The order states:
In view of the arbitrary arrest, detention, killings, maiming and the rape of Ambazonians:
In view of the use of systematic torture as a political weapon of oppression:
Considering the role of the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement and its surrogates in identifying, causing to be arrested, tortured and raped of Ambazonian citizens:
Considering the suspension and blocking of Communications between ordinary Ambazonians
The Ambazonian Governing Council hereby declares the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM)
1. A fascist organization
2. A terrorist’s organization
The CPDM is hereby declared a threat to the territorial integrity of Ambazonia and a direct threat to the life and security of the Ambazonian people. Every activity of the CPDM within the territory of Ambazonia is hereby banned. We do not have prisons so anybody spreading, distributing CPDM materials or putting on anything concerning the
CPDM, shall be in breach of this order and shall be punished accordingly. The ban extends to both private or public buildings within the territory of Ambazonia.
The defense department of the Ambazonian Governing Council shall ensure the enforcement of this order.
Office of the Leader, AGC
Kaavi M
Special Counsel and Deputy Defence Chief
ATTENTION ATTENTION!!! URGENT URGENT!!!!!!!!
ATANGA NJI PREPARES THE GENOCIDE
Atanga Nji has setup a plan to send criminals and murderers from the BIR to infiltrate the anglophones strike movement in the north west and south west. Those murderers will kill Francophones in the north west and south west and destroy their homes and businesses and blame it on the peaceful Anglophones in the north west and south west. The government will then use it as a reason to send more military to the anglophone regions and carry out a cleansing. He also hopes that it will create a major problems between anglophones and francophones who have started siding with the anglophones against the government
600 taxis have been sent to SW to obstruct the ghost town on Monday and Tuesday. The taxis will be running buea- mutengene and limbe to fool the population the strike has been called off.This is also to provoke the population to retaliate so that they can carry out their genocide deal on them. The drivers have been instructed to instigate the strike topic in the car once u say anything in support of the strike the car will carry u to an unknown destination and only God knows what will happen to u.pls call family members in the SW to let them know this.They should stay indoors and avoid any provocation from the military so more lives will not be taken.Pls forward to save lives in the SW and if possible called your love ones to save them