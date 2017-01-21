Cameroun : les médias mis en garde contre toute apologie du fédéralisme

Le régulateur camerounais des médias a menacé vendredi de sanctionner les organes de presse diffusant des discours favorables au séparatisme ou au fédéralisme exigés par la minorité anglophone qui se dresse depuis deux mois contre Yaoundé.

“Le Conseil national de la communication (CNC, régulateur des médias) met fermement en garde l’ensemble des médias nationaux publics et privés contre toute publication ou diffusion de propos tendant à faire l’apologie de la sécession et du fédéralisme”, a averti cet organe créé par le gouvernement, dans un communiqué de presse lu sur les antennes de la radio nationale.

Le régulateur a agité la menace de “sanctions allant de la suspension temporaire à l’interdiction définitive d’activité”, qualifiant de “dérives” le fait de donner la parole aux partisans du fédéralisme ou de la sécession.

Le CNC a nommé certains médias, dont les plus connus localement son Le Messager, The Garduan Post, Canal2 International, STV et Equinoxe TV.

Pour le régulateur, ces médias présentent un “caractère anti-constitutionnel” et sont “de nature à porter atteinte à la forme républicaine, à l’unité et à l’intégrité territoriale et aux principes démocratiques qui régissent l’Etat”.

Certains journalistes ont aussitôt accusé le CNC de vouloir “museler la presse”.

Les régions anglophones du Cameroun (20% des 23 millions d’habitants) revendiquent depuis novembre le fédéralisme voire la partition du pays.

Le pouvoir de Yaoundé s’oppose à ces deux options.

Internet a été coupé dans ces deux régions. Plusieurs leaders de la contestation ont été arrêtés. Ils ont été mis à la disposition du tribunal militaire, les autorités ayant décidé de leur appliquer les dispositions de la très controversée loi anti-terroriste.

“Le gouvernement est déterminé à mettre en oeuvre tous les moyens nécessaires pour que la paix, la sécurité publique, l’unité nationale et l’intégrité territoriale soient préservées”, a promis son porte-parole, Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Dans un communiqué, le Social democratic front (SDF, principal parti d’opposition) “demande le rétablissement de l’internet sans délai dans la région du Nord-ouest”.

“Le SDF rappelle que le fédéralisme ou la décentralisation réelle” est et demeure la seule voie de sortie de crise” dans son communiqué.

Avec AFP

