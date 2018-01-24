Cameroun: neuf agents de l’administration disparus [+audio]

Au Cameroun, on est sans nouvelle depuis bientÃ´t plus d’un mois de neuf employÃ©s du bureau de recherche d’Ã©tude et de contrÃ´le gÃ©otechnique de YaoundÃ©.
Parti en mission dans la rÃ©gion du sud-ouest, ils n’ont plus donnÃ© de nouvelle depuis le 05 dÃ©cembre.
Les familles des disparus craignent qu’ils aient Ã©tÃ© des victimes collatÃ©rales de la crise anglophone.
Strange coincidence ! Nine Ambazonians missing next door in Nigeria and nine persons of Camerounians missing in NW/SW region? This must be a joke in very bad taste.
While the Nigerian situation leaves room for some guesswork, that of NW/SW region is a total mystery. First of all, why would civilians be sent on a mission to a hot spot at this particular time of uncertainty? And if indeed the mission was to construct a metal bridge (Cameroon-Info.net), should the technicians not have local collaborators on the ground? So instead of searching in the air, how about calling their local counterparts in the region of their intended mission? Or using GPS to locate them? Why keep the population at large and the families of the missing persons in suspense?
How much pain can a people endure?
It is time for francophones to realise that their government cannot help them.
Sad indeed that young people will die for an Octogenarian . Sad sad sad.
In any case we are all marching to Buea.
John Dinga @True, nine technicans without cellphones ,cars,with local collaberaters and their cellphones driving them around. … And they disapear?
This is a pathetic attempt to attribute this fictional disappearance to the ADF in furtherance of crowning them a terrorist organization. These disgusting people of LRC are shameless indeed.