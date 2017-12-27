Cameroun : trois gendarmes abattus par les sécessionnistes

APAnews | Trois gendarmes ont été abattus dans une localité de Mamfé (Sud-ouest) par des militants du Southern Cameroon national council (SCNC) qui revendiquent l’indépendance des régions anglophones du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest, a appris mardi APA de sources sécuritaires.
Il s’agit en l’occurrence, du commandant de la brigade de gendarmerie de Ndando (Sud-ouest) et de deux gendarmes appartenant à cette unité.
D’après des sources proches du dossier, l’attaque serait intervenue dans la nuit de lundi à mardi, quand des hommes lourdement armés, environ une quinzaine de personnes, ont attaqué ce poste de gendarmerie, tuant ces trois occupant qui s’y trouvaient au moment de l’assaut.
Ces assassinats portent à environ vingt en moins de deux mois, le nombre d’éléments de force de l’ordre tués par des militants se revendiquant de la cause sécessionniste anglophone.
Depuis un an, les régions anglophones du Nord-ouest et du Sud-ouest qui représentent 20 % de la population camerounaise, sont secouées par une vague de violences à l’origine des revendications professionnelles qui se transformées en revendications irrédentistes, provoquant non seulement l’atonie des activités, mais également la fuite d’environ 7000 personnes, réfugiées au Nigeria, voisin.
Le pouvoir qui s’est dit ouvert au dialogue a renforcé des mesures de sécurité dans cette partie du pays, et a exclut cependant toutes discussions portant sur la forme de l’Etat.
ADF,please roast them like chicken.Biya should go and carry those his scouts for burial.
He doesn’t know our strategies yet! We will see how far he will go with financial compensation! He has been lining up families of his terrorists and dishing out cash after our Mamfe heroes rain down hell on them!
You guys are dummies.
How can you believe killing cops will make you gain sympathy from anyone.
You tell me a terrorist movement of late anywhere in the world (when the motto is against terrorism) that has gain the expected result by gunning down cops.
Wrong strategy for a loosing cause.
The Military should be wise and withdraw from Ambaland.Their Generals should push Biya out or assisinate him and his Family.he may be sent to Chad on Exile.Learn from the Generals in Zimbabwe.mugabe and grace was the Problem as well as Biya is the Problem in L,a republique de corruption.
The new year message of Ambazonia president should give all Francophones working at SONARA,Francophone SDO,s and DO,s,Francophone commisioners,commandants.Francophone Governors up till the end of January 2018 to leave Ambazonia.Ban the use of FRENCH language in Ambaland.Any Trailer transporting fuel,Timber from Ambaland to LRC should be set on Fire.No more exploitation of our Resourcecs.All chinese should also be out of Ambaland,
Best wishes to you my president – Sissiku Ayuk Julius Tabe. Good health, good dreams and
the joy of leadership of God`s own Ambalanders.
You are the chosen one, Amen.
To others, united you will win. Don`t be carried away, by the devil`s tricks. Congratulations.
LIBERIA is just recovering from war.A former Football Player has been elected PRESIDENT.Will George Weah who Played for TKC yaounde ever have had the Chance to even become a Mayor in LRC.Congratulations WEAH.
Thank God.WEAH never naturalised like a citizen of LRC just to Play for the indomitable lions.most of the LRC Players that he played with are no more.Mfede.Massing etc.no Hospitals in LRC.
NOMADIC ASYMMETRICAL WARFARE IS UNWINNABLE
The Russians, the US, Nato were all defeated in Afghanistan
LRC will be crushed in SC. Biya has blundered by declaring war on Southern Cameroonians.
The real war has not started because the ADF and other defence groups are now only rehearsing.
Sooner than later, IEDs, suicide vests, RPGs and surface to air missiles will be the weapons of choice.
THE Anglophone Question will be resolved this time around come rain come shine.
Dictator Biya or France can NEVER stop the present momentum.
THE WAR CONTINUES