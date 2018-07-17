Cameroun : trois soldats arrêtés pour soupçons d’assassinat

APAnews | Trois soldats camerounais, présumés impliqués dans une vidéo montrant deux femmes et leurs enfants froidement abattus dans la région de l’Extrême-Nord, ont été arrêtés et remis à la Sécurité militaire (Sémil) dans la ville de Maroua depuis le week-end, a appris APA lundi de source sécuritaire.
S’exprimant sous le sceau de l’anonymat, un haut gradé, joint au téléphone, a confirmé cette information, indiquant que ces hommes en tenue avaient été formellement reconnus par des camarades d’armes.
Cette évolution intervient au lendemain d’une sortie musclée du ministre de la Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, dénonçant «une autre manœuvre de désinformation grossière dont les faits projetés n’ont aucun rapport avec l’action menée par les forces de défense et de sécurité dans le cadre des missions qui leur sont confiées».
Selon le porte-parole du gouvernement, ces images choquantes, attribuées à l’armée camerounaise sur le front de la guerre contre la secte islamiste Boko Haram, constituent une «conspiration manifeste» ainsi qu’une «malheureuse tentative de transfiguration de la réalité et d’intoxication du public».
Pour sa part, le chef de la division de la communication au ministère de la Défense, le colonel Didier Badjeck, dénonce «une vidéo truquée» ainsi qu’un «véhément mensonge».
«Par contre, on serait heureux de recevoir les excuses pour les insultes et les accusations à charge dont notre armée sacrificielle et républicaine a fait l’objet», a-t-il tonné sur les réseaux sociaux.
Le Réseau des défenseurs des droits de l’homme en Afrique centrale (REDHAC) maintient que ce sont des militaires camerounais qui ont abattu des enfants de 2 et 5 ans ainsi que leurs mamans de 17 balles dans la tête, après leur avoir fait subir des actes de torture.
If this is factual, then the military laws should apply to the fullest.
This cannot be tolerated.
Very bad for the image of the army and the country.
We have to let the investigations run its course.
When evil has painted your soul and blinded your eyes.
no government is perfect, even in the USA, EU others nation did mistake
Bombastic fellow could have just kept quiet. Now u want make an excuse for ur old father biya.
The Cameroonian military has done several killings and multiple complaints about them and no action. This one don hook them for neck. Am sure there’s very mounting pressure to persecute the said soldiers and Cameroun’s military can’t hide this one. Thanks to social media they will be exposed more often. Animals in human flesh.
Lets ask Issa Tchiroma again if the lrc military is responsible for those acts.Executing mothers with their babies on their backs.evil country.
This is unacceptable and they need to be clearly interrogate and truth must comw out..we know the ennemy can be within us..let the truth come out
Tchiroma and Colonel Badjeck must also be arrested for disseminating lies about this heinous crimes.
Apologists of the evil Etoudi junta on this forum who describe that heinous crime as FAKE NEWS should be ashamed of themselves.
Thank God, Amnesty International has already updated the case file of Dictator Biya with this heinous crime against humanity.
