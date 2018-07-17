Cameroun : trois soldats arrêtés pour soupçons d’assassinat

APAnews | Trois soldats camerounais, présumés impliqués dans une vidéo montrant deux femmes et leurs enfants froidement abattus dans la région de l’Extrême-Nord, ont été arrêtés et remis à la Sécurité militaire (Sémil) dans la ville de Maroua depuis le week-end, a appris APA lundi de source sécuritaire.

S’exprimant sous le sceau de l’anonymat, un haut gradé, joint au téléphone, a confirmé cette information, indiquant que ces hommes en tenue avaient été formellement reconnus par des camarades d’armes.

Cette évolution intervient au lendemain d’une sortie musclée du ministre de la Communication, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, dénonçant «une autre manœuvre de désinformation grossière dont les faits projetés n’ont aucun rapport avec l’action menée par les forces de défense et de sécurité dans le cadre des missions qui leur sont confiées».

Selon le porte-parole du gouvernement, ces images choquantes, attribuées à l’armée camerounaise sur le front de la guerre contre la secte islamiste Boko Haram, constituent une «conspiration manifeste» ainsi qu’une «malheureuse tentative de transfiguration de la réalité et d’intoxication du public».

Pour sa part, le chef de la division de la communication au ministère de la Défense, le colonel Didier Badjeck, dénonce «une vidéo truquée» ainsi qu’un «véhément mensonge».

«Par contre, on serait heureux de recevoir les excuses pour les insultes et les accusations à charge dont notre armée sacrificielle et républicaine a fait l’objet», a-t-il tonné sur les réseaux sociaux.

Le Réseau des défenseurs des droits de l’homme en Afrique centrale (REDHAC) maintient que ce sont des militaires camerounais qui ont abattu des enfants de 2 et 5 ans ainsi que leurs mamans de 17 balles dans la tête, après leur avoir fait subir des actes de torture.