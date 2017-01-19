Vague d’arrestation en cours des leaders sécessionnistes anglophones

Jeudi 19 Janvier 2017- Fontem Neba et l’avocat Agboh, ainsi que de nombreux militants, du consortium et du Scnc, -qui prône la sécession du Cameroun-, ont été arrêtés mardi soir par les éléments du Groupement mobile d’intervention GMI.
Mercredi soir, c’était au tour de Mancho Bibixy, d’être arrêté. Ce dernier est présenté par les forces de sécurité comme le précurseur des violentes manifestations de Bamenda le 8 décembre 2016.
Peu avant, un jeune enseignant du lycée de Bambili (Nord Ouest), présenté comme « le cerveau des sécessionnistes », a été arrêté par les forces de police.
D’après une note des services de renseignements, parcourue par KOACI, des drapeaux de la sécession, des milliers de tricots, des fiches de retrait d’argent ont été saisis chez les personnes arrêtées.
La police signale également que ces fiches de retrait, sont expédiées par la diaspora anglophone, notamment depuis l’Afrique du Sud, la France, les Usa, la Grande Bretagne, l’Allemagne et le Canada, en soutien au mouvement sécessionniste.
Un peu tôt, KOACI a appris qu’une vingtaine d’avocats dont l’ancien bâtonnier Akere Muna et son frère Bernard Muna,-fils de l’ancien président de l’Assemblée nationale-, ancien procureur près du tribunal pénal pour le Rwanda, se sont constitués pour la défense des sécessionnistes.
Dans un communiqué, l’Union africaine, a dit suivre de près, la situation dans la partie anglophone. L’organisation africaine qui a encouragé les différentes parties au dialogue, a condamné la vague d’arrestation en cours, dénoncé les destructions de biens et les violences exercées contre les populations aussi bien par les forces de l’ordre que par les sécessionnistes anglophones qui empêchent aux enfants d’aller à l’école.
Il est à noter que ces arrestations surviennent après la décision du gouvernement, d’interdire les activités du consortium et du mouvement sécessionniste anglophone Scnc.
Armand Ougock, Yaoundé
