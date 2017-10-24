Camtel, the incumbent telecommunication operator, demands CFA16 billion debt from Cameroon’s Government

Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), the incumbent telecommunication operator, demands CFA16 billion from Cameroon’s government. The company explained that this amount corresponds to a debt resulting from entries’ transfer with the ministry of finance.

“In plain terms, a bipartite commission meets every time it is necessary to make the appropriate payments for cross-debts. The last of such payments was made earlier this year 2017, for the years 2015-2016. It resulted in a net balance in favor of Camtel, as it was the case for 2013-2014 ; this time, it is valued at CFA16 billion,” an authorized source at Camtel revealed. The source also indicated that “due to some known cash-flow difficulties, Camtel has not received payments for (Cameroon’s) monthly consumption since the beginning of 2017”

In September 2016, the telecommunication company had already suspended its voice and data services in some public institutions due to the non-payment of outstanding debt. According to figures revealed by Camtel, Cameroon’s government and public institutions owe the major part of this sum which is valued at more than CFA65 billion.

Business in Cameroon