CAN 2017. Le Sénégal éliminé par le Cameroun [+vidéo]

Le Sénégal jamais sacré mais plein d’ambitions après des qualifications brillantes (aucune défaite) et des phases de poule toutes aussi réussies (2 victoires et un nul solide contre l’Algérie) peut nourrir des regrets.
Les Lions de Téranga ont en effet été battus par le Cameroun samedi soir, malgré une large domination.
Les Lions indomptables se sont en effet qualifiés aux tirs au but (0-0 après prolongation).
Le Cameroun vise désormais le titre, afin de redevenir la grande nation du football africain qu’elle a été pendant longtemps.
The tradition of good goal keeping continues….Ondoa’s brilliance continues to dominate…to think he as at lease a dozen years to keep improving is unbelievable. In such games the biggest names always falter on the kick…so Sane’s miss wasn’t too surprising..but more credit to the keeper than discredit to Mane.
Very inspiring display as a team – a lot of weaknesses to correct still…This coach gives the impression that no player is above the others. Hopefully the winning PK sparks Aboubakars confidence for the next match, which I suspect he will start. We need to finish off our chances.
Keep going guys..