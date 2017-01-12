CAN 2017 : les primes des «Lions indomptables» du Cameroun dévoilées

APA-Yaoundé (Cameroun) Le ministère camerounais en charge des Sports a communiqué les montants de leurs primes aux joueurs de la sélection de football, appelés à disputer la Coupe d’Afrique des nations (CAN) qui débute samedi au Gabon.
Selon cette répartition, chaque athlète touchera une prime de participation de 15 millions FCFA, à laquelle il faudra ajouter 12 millions FCFA en cas de qualification au 2ème tour, et 7 millions si les «Lions indomptables» venaient à décrocher le titre final.
L’on note la disparition des primes pour match gagné ou de qualification en quarts ou en demi-finales, en même temps que baissent les taux des différentes rubriques par rapport aux participations antérieures du Cameroun à la CAN.
Prize Money for CAN 2017 is as follows: $2M Winners; $1.5M Runner’s Up; $1M Semi’s and $750,000 Quarter’s.
Now do the maths: (15m X 23 Players) + Preparatory Costs + Qualification Costs + Air Tickets + Hotels+ Match Bonuses + Coach Costs +Ministry Costs + Med Team Costs + and the list never ends.
Physical exercise is good for the national condition. But is football worth pumping that much by African gov’ts, where financial resources are constrained are where millions of its citizens go hunger and lack access to basic necessities of life.
Using a Cost-Benefit Analysis, can anyone say for sure that football competition is rationally economically beneficial to Africans?
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has increased prize funds for all of its tournaments, starting in 2017 through 2020.
The 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winners will receive $4 million, whereas Ivory Coast won $1.5m in 2015.
The African Champions League victors will win $2.5m instead of the $1.5m Mamelodi Sundowns took home last month.
The prize money for the Women’s Cup of Nations increases from just $50,000 this year to $80,000 in 2019.
That tally is still a smaller figure than that received by the team finishing last in their group at the men’s Nations Cup.
A copy of some of the prize money on offer at Caf tournaments.
The prize funds for the men’s Africa Cup of Nations, Champions League and Confederation Cup for 2017 until 2020
Today’s announcement follows the sponsorship deal Caf signed with French oil company Total earlier this year, although the financial details of that agreement are yet to be made public.
Source: BBC UK
Total prime if cup is won is 51,908 euros.x 24 players= 1,245,792 euros
Total prime if only first round 22,901 euros x 24 players = 549,624 euros
Total prime if attain second round 41,221 euros. x 24 players = 989304 euros
—————
TOTAL ………………………………………………………………. 2,784,720 euros
—————