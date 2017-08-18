CAN 2019: la CAF reporte la visite d’inspection des infrastructures du Cameroun

Ce jour, la CAF reporte à une date ultérieure la visite d’inspection des infrastructures du Cameroun suite à un désistement de dernière minute du Cabinet d’audit Price Waterhouse Coopers (PWC) qui devait accompagner la délégation de la CAF
Two wrongs do not make a right. If Ahmad Ahmad blundered by listening to rumours about Cameroon’s lack of preparedness, Tombi a Roko is doing the same thing by writing to CAF based on rumours about insecurity expressed by members of PWC.
If there is no written concern from CAF, why does Cameroon’s representative take upon himself to write on such a hearsay?
Are they checking a vegatable cash stand at the market and counting the Mangoes?
There are the financers bank transfers ,deposits to companies,bank recipts with further release of funds within a precontracted due date, procurement officers reports of requests of the architects,physical delivery dates of import ,bills of laden(?)transporting, abroard to port and in Cameroon,national insurance slips of local workers, onsite progess photos to check ,satallite photos for sub infrustructure to check … before they even get on a plane ,or their expecting to check all this stuff while they are here? Since diverse national entities are supplying ,everything should be in English .