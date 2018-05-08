Can the Catholic Church mediate in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis?

Deutsche Welle | The unrest in Cameroon’s English-speaking areas continues as separatists attack government officials and soldiers burn villages. DW’s Adrian Kriesch reports many are now looking to the Catholic Church for help.
Agbor Gilbert Ebot has slept no more than two hours, he is exhausted.
Nevertheless, the organizer of the Cameroon International Film Festival has been up since 6 a.m, headed to the police station in Buea, capital of the Southwest region of Cameroon, in the pouring rain.
read more: Both sides in Cameroon’s escalating separatist crisis turn on journalists
Three members of an actors’ workshop were forced to spend the night at the station because they had forgotten their papers.
“If you go to the bathroom, or just walk from the living room to the kitchen, you need to bring your ID card,” Ebot says, adding that security forces don’t take infringements lightly; they immediately arrest people and put them behind bars. Ebot negotiates with the police, and a few hours later, the acting students are free to go again.
Raking in money during the crisis
Most Buea locals have similar stories to tell. Ever since the conflict in Cameroon’s English-speaking areas escalated, security forces are omnipresent. Truckloads of heavily armed soldiers patrol the city at night. It’s a militarized state, says a local journalist who asked to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.
Residents suspected of being members of the so-called Ambazonia Defense Forces who are fighting for independence from Yaounde are arrested all the time, he says, adding that he has visited people held at the police station, where the conditions are a disaster. Those detained could not expect an actual trial, and bribes to get them released are common, the reporter told DW. “A lot of money is being made from this crisis.”
The country’s colonial past is still today behind the tensions.
Cameroon gained independence in the 1960s, when the former French-speaking mandated territory was joined with the English-language regions. The country has two official languages, two education systems, two legal systems. However, the minority in the Anglophone southwest has felt disadvantaged and marginalized for years. In 2016, lawyers in the English-speaking region took to the streets, followed by a teacher strike and more protests. The government ignored their demands and instead reacted with a security crackdown. Several protesters were killed, the Internet was switched off for three months while strikes paralyzed schools, and businesses closed one day a week for special “ghost town days.”
President declares war on separatists
Paul Biya, Cameroon’s President who’s been in power for more than 35 years, instituted a Commission for Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, but many English-language speakers argue that is not enough. Demonstrations flared again in late 2017, and security forces killed at least 40 people. The protest became radicalized, various separatist groups formed, killing security and state officials they believed to be police informers. The president has since declared war on the separatists.
Now the battles lines are drawn. More than 100 civilians and 40 security officers have died. The International Crisis Group (ICG) has urged the Catholic Church to mediate in the conflict. The church represents one out of three Cameroonians, it is a powerful force.
“I agree, but it will be very difficult under the present circumstances,” Buea bishop Emmanuel Busho told DW, adding that the top authority in the country isn’t prepared to enter into a dialogue. “They are trying to dictate the conditions for a dialogue but we believe we need to speak as equals – if you pose conditions, there can be no dialogue.”
Church is divided
The government has refused to speak to the radical groups. DW asked for but was not granted an interview with a government representative. In 2016, the Catholic bishops wrote the president a letter detailing the Anglophone Cameroonians’ worries but the government accused the bishops of fueling the conflict. Moreover, even the Francophone and the Anglophone bishops don’t see eye to eye. “We trust the Catholic Church in the Anglophone areas, but not the bishops in the French-speaking areas,” an activist who supports the separatists told DW. The Francophone bishops are regarded loyal to the government he added: “Before the crisis, both chose sides.”
Whether or not the church can act as mediator will depend on whether the bishops can agree. If they can’t, the conflict threatens to escalate further. Separatists have told DW they would do everything in their power to prevent presidential elections scheduled for October — hoping to force the government to the negotiating table.
No, the catholic can not mediate.We have passed that stage to be spoonfed. Ambalanders,
are mature enough to also decide. Let lrc, be ready to take rather than give at this time.
I am a Christian but the Church cannot be a mediator especially the Catholic because the church has become more political, all the big guns of LRC are Catholic & when we say church it is not the building but the people who fellowship, More over the Catholic Church is a double edged sword because the Vatican which is the seat of the Catholic Church operates as a country with deplomic representatives & diplomacy puts personal interests before truth & morals
The socio-political role of mainline Christian churches in the African postcolony tends to be more complex. There is growing evidence that the relations between church leaders and the authoritarian and corrupt elites, who seek to exercise hegemony in the African postcolonial states, cannot simply be reduced to either cooperation or conflict. This study of the relations between the Roman Catholic Church and the postcolonial state in Cameroon provides proof of a remarkable shift from relative harmony in the one-party to mutiparty era.It shows that church leaders failed to come to a united stand on socio-political issues in both periods.Church-State Relations in Cameroon’s Postcolony: The Case of the Roman Catholic Church. Piet Konings. University of Leiden. Abstract
If you Read this Abstract: In this essay, I discuss church state relations in Cameroon through a hermeneutics of the political theology of Christian Cardinal Tumi. I begin with a brief introduction to set the scene and follow it with a discussion of two major works by Cardinal Tumi. In the first book Tumi provides a detailed analysis of his relationship with the political leaders of Cameroon, and in the second book, he articulates his political theology. I conclude by arguing that one way forward for a political theology in Cameroon is to embrace a broad perspective that is not restricted to one’s personal faith in Jesus Christ.From : Church and State in Cameroon: The Political Theology of Christian Cardinal Tumi . By Elias Kifon Bongmba
Bring in Koffi Annan.He is a brilliiant negotiator
Yes! You are Talking sense. Koffi Atta Annan is Good,Thabo Mvuyelwa Mbeki of South African is Good, John Kofou of Ghana is good also!
I wasn’t aware there was an anglofool crisis, so who is the anglofool leader we are supposed to dialogue with ? One day it’s war another day it’s crisis which is which ? One thing is sure the government has done everything to adress what was the bone of contention. Let the mesasures take action . If you can’t wait and believe in division then Bebe my guest and eat the bullets coming your ways . There won’t be anymore dialogue esp not one on secession . Period go kick rocks or defeat us
@ Hey CaveMan Pinguiss! What is a war is your prehistoric world? In the twentieth century a War is a Crisis!
Papal intervention/ intercession at this stage will be viewed with much skepticism. For too long Cameroonians had hoped that the very repeated contacts between the pope and their president would translate into the ” friend in need is friend indeed” phenomenon.It did not. Not even the cold blooded murder of Monsignor Balla of Bafia elicited the concern of Rome.
There is also the corrupting power of Yaounde’s gifts of African insignia with their disorienting effects as seen withthe Commonwealth SG, UN SG, Antonio Gutteres.
As for former UN SG, Koffi Anan, Raila Odinga discredited his famous “African Solution to African Problems” as a useless policy of making a thief/owner to share the stolen cow?. How do you ask a man whose election victory was stolen to settle for power sharing ?