Canadian companies interested in electricity transmission in Cameroon

APA-Douala (Cameroon) Canadian companies are interested in electricity transmission activity in Cameroon, some of which are willing to share their expertise with the National Electricity Transmission Company (SONATREL), the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, René Cremonese, said Wednesday in Douala.

“Canada has major power transmission lines. We are an enormous country with experience. Here, there are lines that were built by Canadian companies twenty years ago. We have a great expertise in the field of electricity,” Cremonese said after meeting with Cameroon’s Minister of Energy and Water, Basile Atangana Kouna.

In other words, he wanted Canadian companies to win contracts in the electricity transmission sector.

Following the creation of SONATREL two years ago, Cameroon has embarked on an extensive programme to upgrade its power transmission and distribution network.

To do so, the country has just received a financial contribution of about CFA200 billion from the World Bank, with a view to implementing this programme, whose total budget is estimated at around CFAF 900 billion.

APAnews