Cancer survivor to launch chilli sauce business in Bristol

It will help women in her home country, who often believe cancer is a ‘curse from the gods’

Bristol breast cancer survivor who developed a family-inspired recipe for chilli sauce while undergoing chemotherapy will launch her business this weekend.

The Bristol fashion designer is launching a scotch bonnet chilli sauce business.

Grace Ekall, who was forced to take a break from her fashion brand after being diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer for the second time, developed the recipe while recovering.



She is presenting her Taste of Cameroon products at BUZZ café in Gainsborough Square, Lockleaze, on Saturday, December 16.

A percentage of the profits from the sale of her sauces will go to helping save women with breast cancer in Nigeria and Cameroon – Grace’s native country.

Speaking of the challenges of treating breast cancer in Cameroon, Grace said: “Sadly many young women die in silence because they are ashamed to speak up as cancer is believed to be a curse from the gods.”

The Taste of Cameroon range, which is a family-inspired recipe, includes four vegan and vegetarian flavours, and two fish and meat sauces.

The vegetarian and vegan sauces will be available to buy at BUZZ café on Saturday and Grace will be serving homemade lentil soup at 12.30pm.