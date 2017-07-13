CAR: Cameroon troops replace dismissed Congolese contingent

A contingent of Congolese soldiers discharged from the United Nations Integrated Mission for the Stabilization of the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) over allegations of abuse are being replaced by Cameroon peacekeepers, a spokesman for the mission has confirmed.

MINUSCA’s interim spokesman Uwolowulakana Ikavi Gbetanou told UN Radio Guira on Wednesday that the Congolese battalion is about to leave the town of Berberati in the western region bordering Cameroon.

Gbetanou said contrary to speculations that they will be replaced by a Moroccan contingent, Cameroonian peacekeepers are about to be deployed in the locality instead.

The peacekeepers from Cameroon will not only be deployed in Berberati but also in Carnot and Nola, two other towns in the west of the CAR.

APAnews