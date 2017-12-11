Business in Cameroon | “Carrefour Market will offer more than 1500 reference made-in-Cameroon products” – Luc Demez, MD Cfao Retail Cameroon

On December 5, 2017, Luc Demez, managing director of Cfao Retail Cameroon, confirmed that Carrefour Market will participate to the promotion of Cameroonian products. He confirmed this during the official launch of the first supermarket of Carrefour Market in Douala.

“Carrefour Market will offer exclusive Carrefour-branded products, new quality products and more than 1500 made-in-Cameroon products. It is important for us to adhere to the development of Cameroon’s economy”, Luc Demez said.

After the Bonamoussadi Carrefour Market, the Carrefour-Cfao Retail consortium will launch a PlaYce mall at Ekoudou, in Yaoundé, in 2019. The latter will cost CFA30 billion.