Business in Cameroon | “Carrefour Market will offer more than 1500 reference made-in-Cameroon products” – Luc Demez, MD Cfao Retail Cameroon
On December 5, 2017, Luc Demez, managing director of Cfao Retail Cameroon, confirmed that Carrefour Market will participate to the promotion of Cameroonian products. He confirmed this during the official launch of the first supermarket of Carrefour Market in Douala.
“Carrefour Market will offer exclusive Carrefour-branded products, new quality products and more than 1500 made-in-Cameroon products. It is important for us to adhere to the development of Cameroon’s economy”, Luc Demez said.
After the Bonamoussadi Carrefour Market, the Carrefour-Cfao Retail consortium will launch a PlaYce mall at Ekoudou, in Yaoundé, in 2019. The latter will cost CFA30 billion.
This is good news for economic growth in Cameroon. At least now we have one mall LOL
Actually this is bad news for economic growth in Cameroon.
This will take the small “artisans” out of business.
All the “mam and pops” in the areas will be closing.
This is very shortsighted.
Of course certain “middle class” will have the western whatever feeling but the small retailers will swallow the pills.