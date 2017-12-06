Carrefour Opens First Supermarket In Cameroon

| French retail group Carrefour has opened its first store in Cameroon, within a new shopping centre located in the city of Douala.
The centre, which is operated by CFAO Retail, features a 1,430 square metre Carrefour Market supermarket, as well as six other stores and two restaurants.
The new Carrefour Market will sell a wide range of fresh produce, local products, and a range of Carrefour private label products.
“Our customers have high standards and are loyal to the local economy,” said Luc Demez, managing director of CFAO Retail Cameroon. “They want a wide range of high-quality options.”
“Carrefour Market will offer an exclusive range of Carrefour brand products, high quality fresh products and over 1,500 products that are made in Cameroon. It is important for us to contribute to the development of the Cameroonian economy.”
African Expansion
For African consumer goods and retail group CFAO, this opening is part of a wider expansion plan in Central and West Africa.
“For our first site in Douala, we have assembled the ingredients that have driven the success of our offering in Africa over the past two years: strong local engagement and a significant economic footprint,” said Xavier Desjobert, CEO of CFAO Retail.
“The Douala opening is the first step in the broader CFAO Retail roll-out in Cameroon.”
In 2019, the company plans to open another shopping centre in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé.
Located in the Bonamoussadi neighbourhood within Douala’s 5th district, in the north of Cameroon’s business capital, the Carrefour Market shopping centre spans a total of 8,250 square metres, including the carpark. The centre features a Carrefour Market supermarket (1,430 sqm) with a unique selling proposition: high-quality fresh products, local products, exclusive Carrefour brand products, strict sourcing and cleanliness standards to ensure food safety, and merchant services that make customers’ lives easier and improve the shopping experience. The mall also houses six other shops and two CFAO Club of Brands dining options: Brioche Dorée and a second restaurant that will open in spring 2018.
The Carrefour Market supermarket and Brioche Dorée restaurant have directly created 200 jobs, in addition to the 150 jobs created by the shops in the mall and other service providers. Carrefour Market and Brioche Dorée Douala have already provided over 7,000 hours of training to their new hires. CFAO Retail has also developed synergy between the two countries taking part in the project. Managers from the Douala Carrefour Market and Brioche Dorée have received training in mass retail and convenience food at CFAO Retail sites in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire
The Douala opening is the first step in the broader CFAO Retail roll-out in Cameroon. In 2019, Yaoundé will become home to a PlaYce shopping centre, a brand that is already very well known in sub-Saharan Africa. For the past two years in Côte d’Ivoire and now in Cameroon, we have been continuing to cement our long-term strategy for growth in Central and West Africa. All that is from the companys own webpage