Carrefour Opens First Supermarket In Cameroon

| French retail group Carrefour has opened its first store in Cameroon, within a new shopping centre located in the city of Douala.

The centre, which is operated by CFAO Retail, features a 1,430 square metre Carrefour Market supermarket, as well as six other stores and two restaurants.

The new Carrefour Market will sell a wide range of fresh produce, local products, and a range of Carrefour private label products.

“Our customers have high standards and are loyal to the local economy,” said Luc Demez, managing director of CFAO Retail Cameroon. “They want a wide range of high-quality options.”

“Carrefour Market will offer an exclusive range of Carrefour brand products, high quality fresh products and over 1,500 products that are made in Cameroon. It is important for us to contribute to the development of the Cameroonian economy.”

African Expansion

For African consumer goods and retail group CFAO, this opening is part of a wider expansion plan in Central and West Africa.

“For our first site in Douala, we have assembled the ingredients that have driven the success of our offering in Africa over the past two years: strong local engagement and a significant economic footprint,” said Xavier Desjobert, CEO of CFAO Retail.

“The Douala opening is the first step in the broader CFAO Retail roll-out in Cameroon.”

In 2019, the company plans to open another shopping centre in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé.