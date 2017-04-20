Cars made in Cameroon soon to be on the Cameroonian market [+video]

Cars made in Cameroon soon to be on the Cameroonian market. Exhibition of Cameroon made cars this Friday at the Yaounde Multipurpose sports Complex.
Hahaha, when was the last time a motor bike was made in Cameroon? Bad dreams for Cameroon to be talking about Cars made in Cameroon. Cannot even make simple cooking pots.
They can’t distinguish between assembling already made parts from China & making a car….and believe me apart from maybe gate-man and cleaners, all laborers will be from China. Shame.
Journalists in Cameroon, need to be told that they lack all what it takes to
be called a journalist – poor spellings, poor use of words, poor sentence
construction etc.
When these are absent, the story is usually not well put across, they should
start knowing.
Why the mad rush always, when we have good dictionaries to help? Look
at the pictures they put up sometimes.
Grow up young people.