Cars made in Cameroon soon to be on the Cameroonian market [+video]

2 hours ago 3 Comments

Cars made in Cameroon soon to be on the Cameroonian market. Exhibition of Cameroon made cars this Friday at the Yaounde Multipurpose sports Complex.

3 comments

  1. brandino United Kingdom
    2 hours ago at 13:06

    Hahaha, when was the last time a motor bike was made in Cameroon? Bad dreams for Cameroon to be talking about Cars made in Cameroon. Cannot even make simple cooking pots.

    • Nosabi United Kingdom
      1 hour ago at 13:55

      They can’t distinguish between assembling already made parts from China & making a car….and believe me apart from maybe gate-man and cleaners, all laborers will be from China. Shame.

  2. joshua Reserved
    1 min ago at 14:57

    Journalists in Cameroon, need to be told that they lack all what it takes to
    be called a journalist – poor spellings, poor use of words, poor sentence
    construction etc.
    When these are absent, the story is usually not well put across, they should
    start knowing.
    Why the mad rush always, when we have good dictionaries to help? Look
    at the pictures they put up sometimes.
    Grow up young people.

