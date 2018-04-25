CEMAC zone gets 1000+b fCFA for road construction

APAnews | Funds for the construction of communication infrastructure in the CEMAC zone (Central African Economic and Monetary Community) for the year 2018 amounts to 1111 billion CFA francs, APA learned on Tuesday.

This was made known at the just-ended 6th session of the National Steering Committee of Integrative Programmes and Projects for Facilitation of Transport and Transit in Central Africa.

According to the implementation of the programme, there are still 1,600 kilometers of roads to build before 2020. Global contracts for these roads signed for these projects are estimated at 950 billion CFA francs, the steering committee members said.

According to information published by this committee, much effort has been made to increase the disbursement rate, from 29.59 percent in 2015 to 31.47 percent in 2016 and 77.48 percent in 2017.

The improved disbursements have had a positive impact on the performance of road construction services, according to the findings of the evaluation study of 2017 activity reports and 2018 annual work and budget programmes.

The committee also dwelt on the rail and air sectors, the aim being to provide the CEMAC zone with viable infrastructure to promote community integration.