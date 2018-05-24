Cement : Cameroon sees exports more than double in 2017

International Cement Review | Cement exports from Cameroon reached 57,459t in 2017, a considerable increase from 19,700t in 2016, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Trade.

Most of the volume is supplied to countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

The rise has come on the back of an increase in local cement production by Cameroon’s cement manufacturers, which have a total production capacity of 3.7Mta.

The domestic market saw its local supply supplemented by 1282t of cement in 2017, a 42.4 per cent rise from the 900t reported in 2016. Imports are shipped from China and Turkey, which have import shares of 75.6 and 23.6 per cent, respectively.