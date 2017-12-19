Central Africa: MFI’s activity decreases

APAnews | Activities of Microfinance Institutions (MFIs) in countries of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC) decreased in recent months, the Central African Banking Commission (COBAC) said on Monday.

The figures for the first quarters of the year show that the region’s total balance sheets fell by 13 percent compared to late 2016.

Chad recorded a larger decline with -35.1 percent and Cameroon -15.9 percent. A 2.1 percent drop in deposits and a 2.7 percent decrease in gross loans were also noted.

In any case, cash surpluses are declining, while the situation of most of the 840 MFIs operating in CEMAC zones is prudentially fragile, as more than a quarter of MFIs do not respect the risk coverage ratios and the maximum coefficient of liquidity.

According to COBAC, which has increased sanctions against these institutions, including placing them under temporary administration and withdrawal of approvals, the amount of deposits of 851 billion CFA francs and gross loans of 535 billion CFA francs made in 2016 by MFIs may not be reached in 2017.