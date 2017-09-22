CFA1 billion premium awarded to 20 municipalities in Cameroon for their performance

The national participative development plan (Pndp), led by the ministry of economy, recently revealed the names of the 20 communities nominated by its “performance” branch which rewards the most performing communities in Cameroon.

These communities, which distinguished themselves through their budget management, governance system and adoption of the participative development plan of Pndp, received a check of CFA50 million each. The rewarding ceremony was held on September 18, 2017.

The Pndp aims at equipping communities with basic infrastructure (borehole, markets, toilets, road maintenance…), strengthen the potential of operators and roll out land-planning schemes by involving the beneficiary populations.

The programme has been implemented in 3 phases of 4 years each. The first phase of this governmental program was implemented in six districts. The second phase extended the program to all the districts (10), covering all the 329 communities with an overall budget of CFA68.26 billion. A loan agreement, signed on February 3, 2016, with the World Bank facilitated the 3rd phase.

Business in Cameroon