Chadian president leaves Cameroon summit prematurely

Chadian President Idriss Deby Friday left a Central African states summit in Cameroon prematurely.

Preliminary investigations indicated that President Deby was dissatisfied with the resolutions of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) in Yaoundé.

President Deby is also the chairman of the African Union.

Ailing economies

Instead of agreeing on the devaluation of their common currency, the CFA Franc, the head of states, in a 21 point communique, resolved to carry out structural readjustment to bailout ailing economies of the region.

CEMAC brings together Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.

The meeting

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attended the Friday session, despite her visit having not been announced previously.

French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also joined the meeting without prior announcement of his attendance..

Africa Review

Cameroon Tribune