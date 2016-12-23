Chadian president leaves Cameroon summit prematurely

Chadian President Idriss Deby Friday left a Central African states summit in Cameroon prematurely.
Preliminary investigations indicated that President Deby was dissatisfied with the resolutions of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) in Yaoundé.
President Deby is also the chairman of the African Union.
Ailing economies
Instead of agreeing on the devaluation of their common currency, the CFA Franc, the head of states, in a 21 point communique, resolved to carry out structural readjustment to bailout ailing economies of the region.
CEMAC brings together Cameroon, Chad, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, the Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic.
The meeting
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde attended the Friday session, despite her visit having not been announced previously.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also joined the meeting without prior announcement of his attendance..
Francophone Africans have been slaved by france..
Try to come out of your slavery by:
– abandoning the French currency
-stop paying slave tax..
Be a free nation..
You have a lot to learn from the so call Anglo Africans..
They are not violent people..
They are used to negociations, talking and always look for solutions..
We are not aggressive people. The French language and the culture seems to support only violence and war..
When Fru Ndi won in 1992, frogs said..An aglo can not rule Cameroon..
We have since then been living in a hold, in real slavery..
Please my franco brothers..Think twice and free Cameroon from slavery
How can a French minister come in unwanted and not visited..?
Exactly! These Francophone leaders have systematically proven their dictatorial skills but have time and again shown how clueless their economic skills are.
Biko N est pas la Gambie , le Liberia, Sierra L sont francophones selon vous, faut arretez avec votre delire de complexes. En quoi est vous meilleur? Deja c est ridicule votre debat sur le bon colon. Vu que selon vous le systeme esclavagiste anglais etait meilleur que celui des francais et apparemment vous incarnez la probite juste pour le fait d etre anglo. Mais comme moi y a beaucoup de multilingues au Cameroun. Fru di a prouve qu il aurait fait pareil que Biya et pour moi tous les pays africains sont pareils, diriges par des multinationales occidentales. La France a plus d interet au Nigeria qu au Cameroun ne l oubliez pas. Le declin du cameroun est la faute de celui qui gere ce pays , pourquoi chercher les coupables ailleur. Reveillez vous et combattez plutot pour ce qui nous rapproche, pour notre culture , nos langues et pour une Afrique forte . C est pas en jouant les victimes qu on avance ou en pointant du doigt ses freres innocents.
Etes vous
Biko. may be Great Britain is less nosy than France. but let me recall you that their colonies are still paying some taxes to the Crown. Otherwise Pres MUBGABE should have been less stressed against Western Country.
All very logical @Biko, but our situation is based on emotion (irrationality).
You need to understand that the French assimilation scheme lead to African’s who could recite the phrase “nos ancetres le gaulois” and believe it. So even though our Francophone brothers may not actually consider themselves in those terms these days, they would be happy to settle for being associated with France, even as lesser “citizens”. They imagine themselves more civilized because of that “association”.
Though it was unwise for the French minister to show up, it is realistic as the “children” who are the Francophone “Leaders” need to be supervised. They are not “grown up” enough to risk their own currency.
That is is why the CFA is pegged to the Euro and rose against the British pound when BREXIT was voted for! You tell me. Is the CEMAC region structurally stronger than the UK? That’s the only way we could remotely justify the CFA appreciating against the GB pound.
The effect of that link is that your (embezzled) CFA will take you quite far when you visit “chez nous” and is conveniently, as far as my knowledge goes, only really convertible “chez nous”.
I now await the outrage of our brothers to correct me and say they have been constantly campaigning for an independent currency.
The FCFA is bad for the francophone countries.
However, a currency for LRC will be worse than the FCFA.
Reasons
1. Cameroon has ZERO fiscal discipline.
2. Biya does not respect the Budget
3. Biya does not respect the constitution
4. Biya does not respect institutions
In sum, Biya will use his decrees to play the role of the central bank of the Country.
The FCFA is a Blessing to LRC as Long as Biya is at the helm of the country
@BMG, points taken, but the missing freedom of Cameroonians (thanks @BAH, please help) is the ability to see beyond Mr Biya.
I submit that the problem you are actually raising is thus:
“However, a currency for LRC will be worse than the FCFA.
Reasons
1. Cameroon has ZERO fiscal discipline.
2. The president does not respect the Budget
3. The President does not respect the constitution
4. The President does not respect institutions
In sum, The President will use (his) decrees to play the role of the central bank of the Country.
The FCFA is a Blessing to LRC as Long as The President is at the helm of the country”
The system is decree-based rather than Biya-based. That is the problem. If we are going to make any arguments on the basis that The President is going to continue ad infinitum to issue decrees then we may as well give it.
Instead we should be blue-sky-thinking. How will it work when the system of patronage is dismantled and proper accountability and meritocracy reign? The three arms of the state are properly separated. Parliament can scrutinize and pass laws. The Judiciary can be impartial and are not appointed by the Executive. Most of all we no longer have a vast network of administrators planted everywhere with their own uniformed gangs.
Maybe those are the markers we need if we are not just arguing for someone else to take a turn?
@loony,
I agree with you 100% that “The system is decree-based rather than Biya-based”.
That said, Biya has refined the decree based system with his so-called démocratie avancée in order to suit his appetite for power:
1. He does not respect the constitution
2. He has hijacked the other branches of the state
3. He runs a parallel budget to that adopted by the legislative arm of Government
4. There is zero checks and balances in the country
5. etc
Paul Biya has now become a prisoner of his own démocratie avancée and his appetite for eternal power. He is unable to free himself and the nation from himself.
That is the root cause of the redicaments of Cameroonians..
In sum, Biya has transformed the decree-based System into a Biya-based System.
His Ministers execute their Tasks EXCLUSIVELY “Sur très hautes instructions de Monsieur le président de la République, chef de l’Etat et chef des Armées”.
Biya did not care to consult parliament or Cameroonians with the help of a referandum before Changing the Name of the Country to La Rep. Du Cameroun.
Biya did not care to consult Parliament before borrowing 925 Billion FCFA for his so-called “plan d’urgence”
@BMG,
Thanks for the words. I would actually point out that at this stage, linked to my previous posts, I would worry more about the “dialogue” set to commence with the teachers’ leaders. My worry is that they will be given assurances by a committee which is already defined/designed to be non-committal. It is only supposed to gather opinions and present them to ministers, who will in turn only consider them when devising their solutions to the crisis.
As soon as they suspend the strike they should know that they are jettisoning the popular support which has so strengthened their stand.
At this stage their most viable route is to choose their own curriculum and teach it independently of the sanction from the center. We cannot be complaining about the unaccountable centre and then want the centre to “grant” a system.
By going into a non-negotiation, a third-hand negotiation, where only one side can commit to any promises, the teachers are rendering themselves supplicants. In fact lower than supplicants as the so called committee genuinely, and by definition and constitution, has nothing to offer, no matter how flattering it is to appear to be negotiating with representatives of high govt.
The teachers should listen but make it clear that they know it is not a negotiation as the committee has nothing to offer at the negotiating table.
Don’t tell them you know they are a delaying mechanism, but know that they are.
Why would the master announce his/attendance. They are just coming to make sure their puppets carried out the orders. If in the 21st century you’re still clinging onto a currency that has descended into territories of irrelevance, that says a lot about your leadership: failure. Bongo was on US TV the other day being touted as one of Hollywood’s billionaires. He bought 15 roll Royce, a number of bentleys, Mercedes and many other goodies and paid cash! I’m sure what we’re not told is that 25 Russian blonds were on a chartered flight to give him a 5minutes massage each!
After Hitler implemented a financial policy that syphoned French financial resources in nazi occupied France back to mainland Germany by installing french puppets that paid full allegiance to Herr Hitler, who could believe DeGaulle will emerge as the best student to use this economic chicanery and finish off their colonial catches?
Here we are 72 years later, Lagarde and Sappin are showing up to instruct their puppets how to execute French treachery. Worst of all, the later showing up unannounced. This cannot get more condescending than it is already with especially 3000 billion USD foreign reserves of 14 African countries in their treasury. I have often maintained the Francophonie problem is worst than the Anglophone problem. LRC elements must support West Cameroonians to liberate themselves from these vampire French leeches and use their territory as a launching pad to tackle the mother demon. Without that, you and your generations to come are eternal French slaves. At least for us we have identified our problem and are working on it, a step you all need enlightenment to attain.
AG
This is a versed explanation of the subject matter. Merry Christmas to you and yours.
Thank you Mola. A very happy holiday season to you and yours as well. Godspeed in the new year.
Not to worry; Christine Lagarde Will soon be required to present a certificate of non-conviction to operate on behalf of the IMF. The lady who replaced Dominic Straus Kahn was tried and found guilty by a court in her native France in shady financial deals involving Bernard Talpie.
With the rare exception of a certain Paul Nji Atanga, Cameroon law requires a certificate of non-conviction conviction for top jobs, especially those involving large sums of money.
Looking at the French Economic policies towards the first black Republic Haiti that defeated the French army at the Battle of Vertieres in 1803 to become an independent nation in January of 1804, 212yrs ago, it is no surprise that Haiti remains the poorest nation in the Americas. Why not Jamaica (English Colony), Why not Dominican Republic (Spanish Colony) Why not Curacao (Dutch Colony) etc
How can the first Black republic be humiliated in the manner in which the French did?
Our Brothers in la Francophonie may think they are more French than the French, they may think of us as less what will remain true about La francophonie for the next 100yrs is none of them can emerge under such monetary scrutiny by the French where their finance minister and IMF director have direct veto power over 14 African nations combine.
We Anglophones abhor the DNA of the French system an until our brothers realize they are in the belly of the anaconda to rise up for themselves we must leave them behind to fight their fight.
Question is how come the French did not force the Arabs-Moroccans, Algerians, Tunisians into the CFA pact?
We all know the answer, so our brothers should keep wasting their time trying to marginalize us and francophonize us with the same policies strangulating them now. Who is to blame? show me a slave who was handed freedom by his master. We must continue our fight for West Cameroon/Ambaland
Lum, you’re so inspiring. Merry christmas to you and your family.
@Ndinde ma Broda, thank you.
Wishing you and yours a blessed holiday season.
Merry Christmas to my compatriots and thanks to the web master and all for a year full of vibrant discussions.
@Lum.
Merry Christmas to you and yours. Your writing illustrates a thorough study of history. May I now rest easy in the knowledge that you are all two legs in, on the total dissolution of the illegal, and ill advised union?
In the past, you seemed to prevaricate when reflecting on the subject. If we are going to win this fight, we must all speak the same language without qualifying our statements.
God bless all and sundry, and God bless the Republic of Southern Cameroon.
Same to you et merci
The anglo, anglophone, anglofools, biafra and you name it, we get sense o. Chai.
Looking at the “division” in this forum, is this not the way the colonialists wanted us to think? As we disagree they take advantage over us, as such black man will always be ruled by a white man. Period
No, if you are indeed one of those thieving and barbaric thugs of La Republic, who are camouflaging as police officers, you are the divider. You are an uncivilized, brutish pig that needs to be hung by the scrotum.
Greed is the main problem holding Africa esp french colonies behind. one will think that Biya at 84 will take a drastic decision to free cameroon from this fcfa slavery since he has accomplished all his life dreams and has nothing to gain or lose even if the french vultures will hunt him down,. On the contrary he is attached to them like a 45year president who is still eager to enjoy life on Earth.when you look at the way France is fighting and defending the lost of this currency(fcfa) you understand how beneficial it can be to their economy. Cameroon which was not even a french colony is affected more than others, reason why you will find the numbers of cameroon youth highest in all asylum champs in Europe
L ennemi de la Maison forget pas que tous ses doh se trouvent en Mbeng. Et celui qui garde tes doh tient tes couilles . Et depuis quand Biya sert il le Cameroun? Ce pays changera quand tous ces vieux a l esprit de colonises partiront. Et comme POLICIER le cite ” AS WE DISAGREE THEY TAKE ADVANTAGE OVER US, AS SUCH BLACK MAN WILL ALWAYS BE RULED BY A WHITE MAN “
@Uhmm, je ne pense pas qu,il y aura un changement apres Biya. la manniere que la France est en difficulte economique, ils vont nous empose un autre traitre plus pire que Biya. you know why they storm the meeting without invitation and announcement? because they already know that some of those leaders like Gabon(Ali) are not more trustful and may bring up discussions that will influnce the others. In their present non of them can say anything contrary to France. But as concern Cameroon, if our french brothers( in majority) were active and eager to change things like the bamenda people, i think there would have been some changes for Cameroon