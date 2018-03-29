Charlotte Dipanda’s new album to celebrate career

Journal du Cameroun | The artist has also announced the release of his fourth album entitled “One day in my life”.

To celebrate her 10-year career, Cameroonian singer Charlotte Dipanda will be on stage for two giant concerts in Douala and Yaounde.

During a press conference held on March 26 ahead of the first concert billed for this weekend at the Yaounde Sports Complex, the singer used the opportunity to announce her fourth album titled « Un jour dans ma vie ».



But first, she will hold a gala dinner on Thursday, March 29 at the Castel Hall in Bonapriso Douala inorder to thank also those who have provided support to take her career to the next level.

She will immediately return to Yaounde where she is expected to thrill her fans on stage on Saturday March 31.

“In an artist’s life, it’s important at every moment like this to take a break, revisit the journey, but also look ahead to see how to reinvent yourself or how to keep the relationship glowing with the audience, “she explains.

Several hallmark artists like Ben Decca, Sale John, Locko, Taty Eyong and Stanley Enow will be on stage to support Charlotte Dipanda.

For Charlotte Dipanda’s team, everything is ready for the events of March 29th and 31st. The orchestra that will have to accompany him has arrived in Cameroon, and only the onlookers are missing. They will have to purchase a ticket at 5,000, 10,000, 20,000 and 50,000 CFA francs.