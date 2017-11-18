Home / Business / China to build a new National Assembly building in Cameroon

China to build a new National Assembly building in Cameroon

5 hours ago 9 Comments

China-zd | Based on a story posted September 12, 2017, and prior to the fire which destroyed the parliament building, a Chinese website (china-zd.com) reported that a Chinese company won the bidding for the design, construction, and management of a brand new National Assembly building in Cameroon. The same company has successfully completed the construction of the Zimbabwean Parliament Building in 2016.

The building hosting the National Assembly will be located in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé, on an area covering about 44,000 square meters. It will be made of several sections including the main office building, a semicircular conference hall, a subsidiary conference hall, a celebration hall, a fire department section and more.

  1. Yabassi Boy
    4 hours ago at 18:33

    Cameroon cannot build its own National Assembly?Why do we have a school of engineering in Yaoundé?

    • Mbappe
      3 hours ago at 19:03

      Seconded.
      The excuse will be how do we finance it?
      Answer:who has the money dictates the rules.
      In this case put forward the condition to have a Chinese company to build it if we want their finances. Simple as that.

  2. sameboy
    2 hours ago at 20:29

    We have polytechnic,public works schools who have been graduating students for decades but they are more or less BRICkLYAERS who could get those skills from local builders.Jus like CUSS graduating practitioners but our leaders cannot consult with the very doctors they produced.Suffering from diarhea,they take the route to france.shame!!!

    • John Dinga
      7 mins ago at 22:11

      The idea of having our own technical schools is noble. No matter the level of theoretical training dispensed in our schools, there is a need to liaise with industry to offer hands-on experience to complement the theory.

      Our future experts in medicine, engineering, arts, anything are better prepared if their final academic years are spent under the watchful eyes of mentors on the field. This requires school authorities networking with prospective employers “out there” to give the finishing touches needed.

      But in a world where each strives to hang onto and defend his/her turf, it is quite a challenge to achieve such a noble goal. The consequence is that the nation keeps looking for expertise abroad to come and do what its own Nationals ought to do. Did experts not come from Germany to

      • John Dinga
        2 mins ago at 22:15

        carry out post mortem examination on the late Monsignor Jean Benoit Balla? Don’t we depend eternally for coaches from abroad for the very Indomitable of all Lions? Are the Chinese not Manhattanizing our skylines? Did we not handover the second Wouri bridge to experts from the Hexagone?

        And so it is.

  3. 555
    2 hours ago at 20:30

    so it was already planned, they put fire on it

  4. Épée Dipanda
    21 mins ago at 21:57

    So where are those who accuse Ambazonians of not understanding anything about international politics?
    How will China get repaid for the new building mhm?
    Oil from Victoria?

