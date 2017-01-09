China Move Good For Mikel – Rohr

Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, has expressed his satisfaction with his captain, John Obi Mikel’s move to the Chinese Super League.



According to Rohr, the move to the Chinese league is good for Mikel because it will give him the opportunity to have more playing time. The Eagles’ handler made this statement while speaking to journalists at the Glo-CAF awards ceremony in Abuja.

“He has not played so much in the last month but he played all the games at the Rio Olympics. Don’t also forget that he has played all the games for the Super Eagles since I came on board and he did not play in Chelsea. I’m happy that he can play now (in China).

It is always better to play in China than stay in Chelsea and you don’t play. We are happy about that and remember he is in twilight of his career and it is normal that he is looking for a good contract,” Rohr said.

On the readiness of the Super Eagles for the 2018 World Cup double header against Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in August this year, Rohr admitted that the games will be difficult but added that the Cameroonians are beatable.

Leadership Newspapers