China to cancel part of Cameroon’s debt

Business in Cameroon | On the Cameroonian presidency’s website, it is revealed that the Chinese government has promised to cancel part of Cameroon’s debt.
Even though the amount to be cancelled is not disclosed, this announces an improvement of the China-Cameroon relation. Indeed, during the visit of Yu Jianhu, Chinese deputy commerce minister, from November 29 to December 2, 2017, Cameroon’s minister of economy revealed that the relation between the two countries was confronted with considerable challenges which were roadblocks to these relations.
Particularly, he indicated the non-compliance to the contractual terms by Cameroon and delays in the payment of the outstanding debt such as the loan for the construction of Kribi deepwater port (CFA544.74) as well as acquisition of the three MA60 (CFA36.43 billion) in July 2012.
Yet, since 2007, China is presented as Cameroon’s leading funder with fundings estimated at about CFA3,000 billion granted as loan or donations via the government, Export-Import Bank Of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank Of China, Bank of China…etc.
No Country can Function pn Loans Alone, Cameroon Needs to Broaden Internal Revenue Sources and Improve pn Tax collection!
Broaden internal revenue sources… improving tax collection and all that… and you have thieves that are bent on crippling the country!
How can a country rise when a secondary school teacher is boasting of having property which cannot be justified by his income? How can a nation develop when graduates from ENAM are celebrating their ‘ONE BILLION CFA’ in Buea?! One of these fellows was even boastful about his six-storey edifice in Limbe, and I just shook my castle in disbelief.
Government officials collect money from state coffers with impunity… Inoni (over 200 billions); Yves M. Fotso (46 billion); Atangana Kouna (over 100 billion) etc etc etc. So who will repay the 3000 billion to China?
Biya’s war against Southern Cameroonians is financially motivated. Ndian oil and the abundant natural resources in SC are too precious to LRC and France to let go without a fight. Ndian oil has been used as collateral for the numerous loans taken by LRC. The separation of SC will be a nightmare scenario for LRC.
The rejection by Southern Cameroonians of authorities installed and controlled from Yaoundé is irrevocable and irreversible. The people of SC have now taken their collective destiny into their hand and are now more than determined to separate from the INFORMAL UNION.
Biya’s war has even made Southern Cameroonians more determined to defend their country and their abundant natural resources.
The writer cannot predict how long the war will last. However, he can predict with 100% accuracy that LRC can NEVER EVER defeat SC. Simply put, LRC will in the end loose control over the abundant natural resources in SC.
Comme d’habitude, the CPDM Subsection ELECAM has “constipated” the results of the elections:
“ELECAM se trompe sur les chiffres des sénatoriales 2018. Mauvais signe pour les prochains scrutins avec des millions d’inscrits.”
why do you care about lrc senatorial
hahahahaha ” Ndian oil has been used as collateral for the numerous loans taken by LRC. ”
that is why you re fighting for ” oil money soon you will be eating grass”
Apart from air we breath and our thoughts nothing is free , what is the hidden deal behind this debt cancellation between LRC & China because China should not consider Ambazonia part of this deal .
why you can go represented ambasonia
since the colonial master had been stealing in Africa, what good thing they had been done for you
Do you have a brain, why can you not give your opinion rather than trying to answer people comments which one cannot even understand what u are writing or may be u are Tanga Nji in person or a Frog from LRC pretending to be BAMENDAYBOY who knows there is no place 4 u where Merit is rewarded , which shall be the case in AMBALAND