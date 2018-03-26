Chinese aircraft manufacturers woo Cameroon

Business in Cameroon | On March 24, 2018, during the state visit of Paul Biya in China (March 22-24), He Dong Feng, chairman of the executive board of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd (COMAC) presented three aircrafts (AJ 21, CR 929 and C 919) to Cameroon’s president and his entourage in Shanghai.

He Dong Feng explained that these aircrafts constructed by his company can compete with those built by world giants like Boeing and Airbus.

Also, on March 23, managers of AVIC International were granted an audience with Joseph Fouda, Paul Biya’s special adviser. According to indiscretions, the two parties discussed the possibilities of a collaboration as far as aviation security is concerned.

Let’s be reminded that in July 2012, with the Chinese government’s support, AVIC supplied three MA60 aircraft to Cameroon. Two are being used by CAMAIR-Co and one by the aviation military.