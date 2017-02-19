Chinese club Henan Jianye swoop for Africa Cup of Nations MVP Bassogog

Even more transfer records are set to be broken as Christian Bassagog nears a move to Chinese outfit Henan Jianye.The winger shot to fame in January with a set of performances for Cameroon at the Africa Cup on Nations that earned him the player of the tournament gong, scoring twice as Hugo Broos’ side won the competition.



Bassogog has enjoyed a colourful club career thus far, appearing in the Cameroonian second-tier, the American United Soccer League, and most-recently for Danish side Aalborg before this 6 million euro switch.

Passing a medical in China, the 21-year-old will become both the most expensive player in Jianye history as well as breaking the record for a deal involving a Danish Tippeligaen club.Henan came 13th in last season’s Super League and have already dipped into the Tippeligaen market, signing defender Edigeison Gomes from Esbjerg in 2015.

This transfer comes a few months after another African-born attacker left a Danish side for a seven-figure fee, with Celta Vigo forking out 5m euros for Midtjylland winger Pione Sisto last July.

MARCA.com