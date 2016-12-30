Chollet Hydraulic project: Committee meets in Yaounde

The committee to oversee the realisation of the project for the construction of the Chollet hydraulic plant has meet in Yaounde this 28th December 2017.

The session chaired by Cameroon’s Minister of Water and Energy, Basile Atangana Kouna was organised to agreeon a prgramme of activities for 2017.

Apart from drawing up an organizational chart and salary scale for the employees, a budget of 1.9 billion FCFA was adopted for 2017.

At the end of deliberations, two protocol agreements were signed. One between Cameroon and Congo and the second between Cameroon and the Central African Republic .

Cameroon and Congo innitiated the Chollet Hydraulic project after signing an agreement in 2015. The two countries undertook to construct a Dam on River Dja in the South Region of Cameroon, a project to cost 345 billion FCFA.

The agreement also stated that the project shall be managed from Brazzaville Congo. The Director-general of the Organization will come from Cameroon and his Deputy from the Congo.

Upon completion, the Chollet project will produce six hundred megawatts of electricity on the Dja River and two electricity transportation lines for Cameroon and the Central African Republic.

The energy produced by the dam will be used by Cameroon, Congo, the Central African Republic and Gabon

CRTV