Home / English / Choupo-Moting ends United’s perfect start [+video]

Choupo-Moting ends United’s perfect start [+video]

2 hours ago 2 Comments

A brace from Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was enough to earn Stoke City a hard fought draw against Manchester United as the match finished 2-2 at the Bet365 stadium on Saturday evening.

Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2

  • Choupo-Moting opens scoring
  • Rashford immediately equalises
  • Lukaku puts United ahead
  • Choupo-Moting levels the score

Match Summary:

Stoke City opened the scoring late in the first half as Choupo-Moting put away Mame Diouf’s cross but United hit back almost immediately as Paul Pogba’s header from a corner took a deflection off Marcus Rashford before going in.

15 minutes into the second half, Romelu Lukaku managed to put United in the lead but Choupo-Moting scored his second goal of the match just four minutes later.

Full Report: Fox Sports Asia

Check Also

Cameroon’s growth forecast between 4% and 4.5% in 2017

APA-Yaounde (Cameroon) Cameroon’s National Statistics Institute (NSI), has in its latest report indicated that the …

2 comments

  1. sameboy
    13 mins ago at 06:04

    Good luck bro but what haopened to the injury you claimed you had after playing for 10minutes with the lions.I know the motivation is not there but it will be better you stay away from the lions den for ever.

    Reply
  2. Man Power
    1 min ago at 06:15

    This guy is very unpatriotic. when it comes to Cameroon., he sees himself as a German. He is one of those causing problems in our dressing room. You are a foreigner we don’t need you in our team again since u lack the zeal to play for us

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2017, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved