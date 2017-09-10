Choupo-Moting ends United’s perfect start [+video]

A brace from Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was enough to earn Stoke City a hard fought draw against Manchester United as the match finished 2-2 at the Bet365 stadium on Saturday evening.

Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2

Choupo-Moting opens scoring

Rashford immediately equalises

Lukaku puts United ahead

Choupo-Moting levels the score

Match Summary:

Stoke City opened the scoring late in the first half as Choupo-Moting put away Mame Diouf’s cross but United hit back almost immediately as Paul Pogba’s header from a corner took a deflection off Marcus Rashford before going in.

15 minutes into the second half, Romelu Lukaku managed to put United in the lead but Choupo-Moting scored his second goal of the match just four minutes later.

Full Report: Fox Sports Asia