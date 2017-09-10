Choupo-Moting ends United’s perfect start [+video]

A brace from Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was enough to earn Stoke City a hard fought draw against Manchester United as the match finished 2-2 at the Bet365 stadium on Saturday evening.
Stoke City 2 Manchester United 2
- Choupo-Moting opens scoring
- Rashford immediately equalises
- Lukaku puts United ahead
- Choupo-Moting levels the score
Match Summary:
Stoke City opened the scoring late in the first half as Choupo-Moting put away Mame Diouf’s cross but United hit back almost immediately as Paul Pogba’s header from a corner took a deflection off Marcus Rashford before going in.
15 minutes into the second half, Romelu Lukaku managed to put United in the lead but Choupo-Moting scored his second goal of the match just four minutes later.
Good luck bro but what haopened to the injury you claimed you had after playing for 10minutes with the lions.I know the motivation is not there but it will be better you stay away from the lions den for ever.
This guy is very unpatriotic. when it comes to Cameroon., he sees himself as a German. He is one of those causing problems in our dressing room. You are a foreigner we don’t need you in our team again since u lack the zeal to play for us