Christians Nationwide intensify preparations towards Easter

Barely two days from now the Christiandom will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus the Messiah from the death.

Ahead of Sundays celebration, prayers and fasting have intensified in most churches accompanied by teachings depicting the life and suffering of Jesus Christ.

According to some clergy men, the climax of the Passion week begins this Thursday 13th April 2017, a day they believed Christ was arrested before his suffering and crucifixion on good Friday.

Pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church Great Soppo Buea Ngefon Patrick said members of his church have received teacings on the concept of the Lord Supper commonly called the Holy Communion, this Thursday 13 th April 2017, they will be having a teaching on the significance of Jesus’ Prayers before his arrest and on Friday they will watch the passion movie that clearly states Christ’s suffering and crucifixion on the cross.

Meanwhile at the Presbyterian Church Buea Town, Bible Studies, Prayer sessions have been organised.

The enior Pastor Rev. Ngwa Hosea Ambe said apart from intense prayers, fasting and Bible Studies, they will also have an agape or fellowship meal.

Symbolic washing of feet of the Apostles on Holy Thursday, Station of the cross on Good Friday, and readings of the history of the Christian Foundation will be experienced in most Roman Catholic Churches nationwide.

Rev. Father Kenneth Kingnui Priest of St. Attorney of Padua Parish Buea Town, explained that the washing of the Apostles feet ritual is a symbol of humility which is supposed to be a virtue of any true follower of Christ.

Holy Communion, Baptism and Conformation service will also be organised in most churches nationwide.

CRTV