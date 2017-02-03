Coaches and players react after Cameroon’s victory

Cameroonian fans celebrated after the Indomitable lions eliminated the Black Stars of Ghana out of the ongoing Africa Nations Cup AFCON in a tough semi-final encounter.

Cameroon’s coach, players and fans were shocked but satisfied with the performance of a new generation of the indomitable lions and say they are looking forward to lifting the trophy.

“We have players enough and there are some players who didn’t come. I think maybe now they are regretting that they are not here with us,” Cameroon’s coach, Hugo Broos said.

Cameroon’s captain Benjamin Moukandjo added, “Its not like we were better today than the other days. We are continuing with what we started . We will continue in the same light and we are looking forward to the final.”

Cameroon’s victory was a bitter pill to swallow for the Ghanaians who had been tipped favourite on paper but will now have to battle for third place position against Burkina Faso on Saturday.

“Its very sad. We did a good tournament. During the second half we dominated the game and then from now here they scored from set pieces. Its very sad because we were the better side and to loose when you are the better side is soooo …..“Ghana’s coach, Avram Grant said.

Black stars player André Ayew added: “We don’t have much to say. We are just going to go to work. There is a qualifier in the world cup that we have to play. We are going to try to catch up with that. And we will see in the next two years.

After ending Ghana’s hope of a fifth continental trophy at senior level, Cameroon will now play Egypt in the final on Sunday in the Gabonese capital Libreville.

africanews