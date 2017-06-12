Confederations Cup 2017 TV schedule [US]

Here is the complete TV schedule for the 2017 Confederations Cup.

The 2017 Confederations Cup runs from June 17 through July 2 in Russia and serves as a prelude to the World Cup the following year. Games throughout the tournament will be held in four venues: Sochi, St. Petersburg, Kazan and Moscow. Eight teams compete for the Confederations Cup and are divided into two groups of four.

Group A features the host nation Russia, European champions Portugal, OFC Nations Cup winner New Zealand and CONCACAF champions Mexico. Group B is made up of African Cup of Nations champions Cameroon, 2014 World Cup winners Germany, Asian Cup winners Australia and Copa America winners Chile.

Each team plays the other three teams in their group once, with the two teams with the most points in each group advancing to the semifinals. The winners of the semifinals meet in the final on July 2, while the losers of both semifinals play earlier in the day in a third-place playoff.

Group stage

Saturday, June 17:

Russia vs. New Zealand 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Sunday, June 18:

Portugal vs. Mexico 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Cameroon vs. Chile 2 p.m. ET (FS2, Telemundo)

Monday, June 19

Australia vs. Germany 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Wednesday, June 21

Russia vs. Portugal 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Mexico vs. New Zealand 2 p.m. (FS1, Telemundo)

Thursday, June 22

Cameroon vs. Australia 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Germany vs. Chile 2 p.m. ET (FS1,Telemundo)

Saturday, June 24

Mexico vs. Russia 11 a.m. ET (FOX, Telemundo)

New Zealand vs. Portugal 11 a.m. ET (FS1, NBCU)

Sunday, June 25

Germany vs. Cameroon 11 a.m. ET (FOX, NBCU)

Chile vs. Australia 11 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Semifinal

Wednesday, June 28

Winner of Group A vs. Runner up Group B 2 p.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Thursday, June 29

Winner of Group B vs. Runner up Group A 2 p.m. ET (FS2, Telemundo)

Third-place playoff

Sunday, July 2

Loser of semifinal 1 vs. Loser of semifinal 2 8 a.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

Final

Sunday, July 2

Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2 p.m. ET (FS1, Telemundo)

