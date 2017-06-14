Confederations Cup: Cameroon team preview – The great unknown

One-time African football powerhouse Cameroon recovered from an early-decade slump to once again reach the region’s football pinnacle.

Tournament wrap

Cameroon were crowned 2017 Africa Cup on Nations (AFCON) champions in Gabon, their first title of the sort since back to back crowns in 2000 and 2002. That success papered over a turbulent period for Cameroonian football, marred even by player boycotts and a total ban from international football in 2013. The Indomitable Lions actually finished second in their group on goal difference behind Burkina Faso, but proceeded to defeat fellow continental powers Senegal and Ghana as well as Egypt in the final. Many of the players who formed part of that success are not a part of the squad heading to Russia, including Nicolas N’Koulou and Clinton N’Jie.

The manager

Belgian Hugo Broos is the man tasked with leading Cameroon, in charge since February 2016, and has already led them to regional glory. Broos gained a wealth of experience in his home country, spending many of his early managerial years in Belgium’s club land. Before being appointed Cameroon’s head coach, Broos spent time in the UAE as an assistant with Al-Jazira before making the move to the Algerian league for two years.

The star man

Twenty-five-year-old goal machine Vincent Aboubakar is the man Australia, Germany and Chile must be wary of; in many ways, Eto’o’s long-term successor. Owned by FC Porto, Aboubakar spent the 2016-17 season on loan with Istanbul powerhouse Besiktas, where he netted 19 goals in 38 games in all competitions – a goal every two matches. Since debuting at international level in 2010, Aboubakar has earned 57 caps and has scored 17 goals. In truth, he is one of Cameroon’s only real recognisable faces.

Confederations Cup history

Cameroon qualified for consecutive Confederations Cups in 2001 and 2003, back when the tournament was not played quarterly. The latter year in Japan and South Korea, Cameroon did not make it past the group stage, winning one game and losing two. But the next time around was far more successful as a predominantly France-based Cameroon squad marched to second place in that very nation. In a stellar campaign, Cameroon finished top of Group B, securing wins against Brazil and Turkey and a 0-0 draw against the United States. They then defeated Colombia in the semi-finals before losing to the hosts after extra time in the final.

Expectations

Cameroon will enter the Confederations Cup as the real unknown of the tournament. They should not be discounted and will be more than capable of springing a surprise in the group stage, but to label them the weakest team in Group B, at least on paper, is not far from the mark. Though the worst of Cameroon’s backroom dramas appear behind them, plenty still persist and there was even a submission by a local club suggesting the country’s federation did not have the authority to field a team. They will fancy their chances against the Socceroos but the tests presented by Germany and Chile should prove a mountain too steep, especially with those headaches.

Squad List

Goalkeepers: Fabrice Ondoa (Sevilla Atletico, Spain), Georges Bokwe (Mjondalen, Norway) Andrew Onana (Ajax, Netherlands)

Defenders: Ernest Mabouka (MSK Zilina, Slovakia), Collins Fai (Standard Liege, Belgium), Lucien Owona (Alcorcon, Spain), Michael Ngadeu (Slavia Prague, Czech Republic), Adolphe Teikeu (Sochaux, France), Ambroise Oyongo (Montreal Impact, Canada), Jonathan Ngwem (Progresso, Angola), Jerome Guihoata (Panionios, Greece)

Midfielders: Sebastien Siani (Oostende, Belgium), Arnaud Djoum (Hearts, Scotland), Zambo Anguissa (Marseille, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Georges Mandjeck (Metz, France)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas, Turkey), Benjamin Moukandjo (Lorient, France), Olivier Boumal (Panathinaikos, Greece), Robert Tambe Ndip (Spartak Trnava, Slovakia), Nicolas Ngamaleu (Rheindof, Austria), Jacques Zoua (Kaiserslautern, Germany), Karl Toko Ekambi (Angers, France)

